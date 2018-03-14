European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vacation
Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The vacation rental market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during
the period 2018-2022.
Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
A vacation rental is an alternate lodging option for short-term rental
of myriad properties such as farm stays, apartments, cabins, private
homes, villas, cottages, beach houses, or chalets to travelers and
tourists. These dwelling units are offered on a monthly, weekly, and
nightly basis although the dominant practice in the market is renting it
out weekly.
One trend in the market is increase in merger and acquisition of various
companies. The increase in merger and acquisition among companies is
trending in the market. The well-established companies are acquiring the
start-ups to increase their presence. Through mergers and acquisitions,
the companies not only acquire the stake but also acquire the existing
customers. As small companies are not as competitive as large companies,
in terms of providing the rentals, well-established companies have a
higher power in terms of listing of vacation rental houses.
Key vendors
-
9flats
-
Airbnb
-
Expedia
-
FlipKey
