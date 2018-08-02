Log in
European shares fall as Siemens, BMW disappointments hit DAX

08/02/2018 | 09:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - A selloff in European shares was extended on Thursday with Germany's DAX taking the brunt of investors' anxieties over trade, while results from industrial conglomerate Siemens disappointed and Europe's biggest asset manager, Amundi, impressed the market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was down 0.5 percent by 0729 GMT, with Germany's top index <.GDAXI> dropping 1.1 percent, as heavyweights Siemens and BMW tumbled.

Siemens, which makes everything from turbines to trains, fell 3.5 percent after reporting lower than expected revenues, though profit slightly beat expectations.

Carmaker BMW fell 2.6 percent after reporting smaller auto margins than expected. It helped drive the autos sector <.SXAP> down 1.3 percent.

France's Amundi topped the STOXX, jumping 8.3 percent after reporting higher second-quarter profits, benefiting from an inflow of new client money.

Many stocks were punished after disappointing results.

Hugo Boss shares fell 5.8 percent after earnings missed forecasts, and Delivery Hero also fell 2.1 percent after the meal delivery company said investments would weigh on margins.

London-listed Kaz Minerals, until now focused on Kazakhstan, said it had agreed to buy a copper project in Russia for $900 million. The acquisition spend drove the stock down 11 percent.

Bringing up the rear among European stocks was Swiss asset manager GAM, sinking 13.3 percent. An investor exodus after it decided to suspend a director forced the firm to halt dealing in some bond funds.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 7.53% 62.84 Real-time Quote.-17.28%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.74% 80.09 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
DAX -1.33% 12573.35 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
DELIVERY HERO -2.01% 47.6 Delayed Quote.47.58%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.76% 3482.89 Delayed Quote.0.24%
GAM HOLDING -12.61% 8.82 Delayed Quote.-36.32%
HUGO BOSS -6.28% 72.52 Delayed Quote.9.02%
KAZ MINERALS PLC -13.15% 710.6 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
SIEMENS -3.81% 115.3 Delayed Quote.3.16%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.51% 387.87 Delayed Quote.0.45%
