European shares flat as earnings optimism overtakes trade war fears

08/01/2018 | 09:47am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Wednesday as a fresh batch of corporate earnings offset mixed signals on the U.S.-China trade conflict.

At 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was flat, Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> had gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 <.FCHI> was up 0.3 percent.

European financials were one the few sectors in the black after France's BNP Paribas reported forecast-beating second-quarter profits and saw its shares rise 0.6 percent.

Lloyds Banking rose 2 percent after reporting pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 jumped by 23 percent.

The travel and leisure <.SXTP> index was also in positive territory as shares in Air France-KLM rose 7 percent after second-quarter results beat estimates.

Basic materials was the worst-performing sector, down 1.6 percent. Copper prices slid on reports the United States may propose a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 6.79% 8.354 Real-time Quote.0.00%
BNP PARIBAS -0.18% 55.63 Real-time Quote.0.00%
CAC 40 0.09% 5516.89 Real-time Quote.3.36%
DAX -0.15% 12786.45 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.09% 3522.69 Delayed Quote.0.24%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 2.21% 63.76 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.18% 390.93 Delayed Quote.0.45%
