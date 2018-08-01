European shares flat as earnings optimism overtakes trade war fears

At 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was flat, Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> had gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 <.FCHI> was up 0.3 percent.

European financials were one the few sectors in the black after France's BNP Paribas reported forecast-beating second-quarter profits and saw its shares rise 0.6 percent.

Lloyds Banking rose 2 percent after reporting pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 jumped by 23 percent.

The travel and leisure <.SXTP> index was also in positive territory as shares in Air France-KLM rose 7 percent after second-quarter results beat estimates.

Basic materials was the worst-performing sector, down 1.6 percent. Copper prices slid on reports the United States may propose a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

