News : Markets
European shares hold steady as results season steams along

07/31/2018 | 09:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares struggled for direction in early trading on Tuesday though earnings updates from oil major BP, big banking stocks and a host of smaller UK companies kept things interesting beneath the surface.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> edged 0.1 percent higher, while Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> also gained 0.1 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> rose 0.2 percent.

Earnings were the big focus following results from big hitters BP, Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse rose 0.8 percent after the Swiss lender doubled its second-quarter profit.

Rival Standard Chartered was the biggest banking faller, however, down 3.5 percent after giving a half-year update.

Lufthansa led travel and leisure <.SXTP> stocks higher. Shares in the German airline jumped 5 percent after its second-quarter operating income beat estimates.

Shares in French media conglomerate Vivendi gained 4.6 percent after reporting results and saying that it was considering selling up to half of its UMG music division.

Around 40 percent of the way through the earnings season and half of MSCI EMU companies have beaten analysts' expectations, with reported actual year-on-year earnings growth clocking in at 8.6 percent, according to I/B/E/S data.

BP's shares edged 0.4 percent higher after the oil major's second-quarter profit beat expectations on the back of higher oil prices and increased output.

A number of smaller UK companies saw some big share price moves after their results. Shares in Travis Perkins tumbled 8 percent and was one of the worst STOXX 600 performers after the building materials supplier cuts its profit outlook on the back of a weak DIY market.

Centrica and Rentokil Initial also fell after updates.

Elsewhere shares in Swiss group GAM Holding dropped more than 8 percent after it suspended its investment directed following an internal investigation.

(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 1.18% 572.3 Delayed Quote.8.19%
CENTRICA -4.92% 145.3 Delayed Quote.11.22%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP 1.17% 15.965 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
DAX -0.02% 12797.38 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
EURO STOXX 50 0.12% 3516.65 Delayed Quote.0.66%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GAM HOLDING -13.59% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-27.81%
LUFTHANSA GROUP 5.37% 23.25 Delayed Quote.-27.83%
RENTOKIL INITIAL -2.42% 334.1 Delayed Quote.7.74%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.59% 672.2 Delayed Quote.-10.68%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.02% 390.92 Delayed Quote.0.75%
TRAVIS PERKINS -10.05% 1207.85 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
VIVENDI 4.53% 22.37 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
