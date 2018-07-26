Log in
European solidarity on Energy: Better integration of the Iberian Peninsula into the EU energy market

07/26/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

On Friday 27th July, the Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa, the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the President of the government of Spain Pedro Sanchez will meet in Lisbon to strengthen their regional cooperation in the framework of the Energy Union. On behalf of Commission President Juncker, Climate Action and Energy Commission Miguel Arias Cañete will represent the European Commission. At the Lisbon Summit, leaders will take stock of the important progress achieved in better integrating the Iberian Peninsula into the internal energy market and will formally agree on ways to strengthen the regional cooperation between Spain, France and Portugal. Underlining the EU's willingness to complete the Energy Union and fulfil its commitments under the Paris agreement, leaders will sign the Lisbon Declaration that clearly sets out the way forward. It builds on the Madrid Declaration from March 2015 which launched the integration process and set up a High Level Group chaired by the Commission to steer progress. Since the Juncker Commission took office, the integration of the Iberian Peninsula into the internal energy market has been a priority. By supporting the construction of the necessary infrastructure, the EU's goal is to end the energy isolation of this part of Europe, whilst improving energy security, giving consumers more choice, and spurring economic growth and jobs. These interconnections are also essential for renewable energy sources to thrive and make Europe world number one in renewable energy. The summit is an opportunity to examine the work and progress on strengthening investment on energy interconnections undertaken by the Juncker Commission. Europe by Satellite will transmit from the summit including a press conference scheduled at 19:00 CET. Find more information on the Commission's website.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Energy published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:40:04 UTC
