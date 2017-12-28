Evaporative Condensing Unit Market: By Design, End-Use Industry, Application & Region - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

The "Evaporative
Condensing Unit Market - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report
added to Research and Markets' offering.
Evaporative condensing unit are the special units in the industrial
applications which decreases the heat rejection process using the
cooling effect of evaporation. This type of condenser are used for
condensing substances from its gaseous state to liquid state and helps
to boost its cooling effect. Globally increasing industrial
establishments is expected to remain one of the key growth driver for
the evaporative condensing units during the period of study.
This report identifies the global evaporative condensing unit market
size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022.
It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming
years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth
indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and
other key aspects with respect to global evaporative condensing unit
market.
Geographically North America remained the largest market for evaporative
condensing units in 2015, owing to the presence of large number of
chemical and power plants, and commercial industries in the region.
North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and
third largest market for the evaporative condensing units in the same
year. However, rapid industrialisation in India, China and other Asian
countries are expected to make the region fastest growing market for the
evaporative condensing units during the period of study.
Companies Mentioned
-
Aaon, Inc.
-
Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
-
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
-
Decsa S.R.L.
-
Evapco Inc.
-
Johnson Controls Inc.
-
Mammoth Inc. (Nortek Air Solutions, LLC)
-
SPX Corporation
-
Tcnicas Evaporativas, S.L.
-
Temp Tech Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Design
7. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By End User
8. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Application
9. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Geography
10. Evaporative Condensing Unit - Market Entropy
11. Company Profiles
