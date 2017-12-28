Log in
Evaporative Condensing Unit Market: By Design, End-Use Industry, Application & Region - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

12/28/2017 | 04:15pm CET

The "Evaporative Condensing Unit Market - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Evaporative condensing unit are the special units in the industrial applications which decreases the heat rejection process using the cooling effect of evaporation. This type of condenser are used for condensing substances from its gaseous state to liquid state and helps to boost its cooling effect. Globally increasing industrial establishments is expected to remain one of the key growth driver for the evaporative condensing units during the period of study.

This report identifies the global evaporative condensing unit market size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global evaporative condensing unit market.

Geographically North America remained the largest market for evaporative condensing units in 2015, owing to the presence of large number of chemical and power plants, and commercial industries in the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest market for the evaporative condensing units in the same year. However, rapid industrialisation in India, China and other Asian countries are expected to make the region fastest growing market for the evaporative condensing units during the period of study.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aaon, Inc.
  • Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Decsa S.R.L.
  • Evapco Inc.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Mammoth Inc. (Nortek Air Solutions, LLC)
  • SPX Corporation
  • Tcnicas Evaporativas, S.L.
  • Temp Tech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Design

7. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By End User

8. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Application

9. Evaporative Condensing Unit Market, By Geography

10. Evaporative Condensing Unit - Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5rt62/evaporative


© Business Wire 2017
