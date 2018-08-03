Everbridge : Opens New German Office; Adds Local Expertise

The heart of Munich has been chosen as the location for Everbridge's new office location in Germany.

[The following is excerpted from news issued in the German market on August 1, 2018]

Everbridge welcomes new Director of Sales for the DACH market Andreas Junck.

With Thilo Dorbath, Account Director and Vadim Ryzhkov, Sales Engineer, Andreas has already put together an experienced team at the start, which will continue to grow in mid-August.

With Andreas Junck, Everbridge has added a seasoned sales leader. Previously, Junck was a sales leader for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), one of the world's leading IT hardware, software and services companies. Subsequently, Andreas moved to SAP and to Gartner, a leading provider of market research and analysis of the developments in IT. There he was last responsible as sales manager for southern Germany.

'I am very much looking forward to working with such an experienced team, and I am pleased about the new and interesting areas of responsibility that Everbridge expects me to build up in the German office,' says Andreas Junck.

For Junck, his colleague Thilo Dorbath is no stranger. Having worked for SAP and Gartner for almost five years, it was clear to him that Dorbath is ideal as Account Director. 'When I was given the task of hiring two new sales experts, Thilo immediately dawned on me with his extensive network and impressive skills in strategic account management.' As a senior in his field, Thilo Dorbath has extensive know-how and years of experience is exactly what we need for a good start in the German market,' explains Junck.

Junck was also able to sign another competent colleague for the second position: after a short search, the decision was made for Vadim Ryzhkov. As an experienced expert for the position of Sales Engineer, Vadim Ryzhkov comes with stops at the world's leading logistics group DHL and Hilti AG.

Andreas Junck: 'With his expertise in the areas of logistics and operations management, Ryzhkov is exactly the right man for us to establish Everbridge in Germany and thus to prevent dangerous global crisis situations in the long term.' Vadim Ryzhkov will work with the team in Munich and the Technical Sales department in London.

In order to expand Everbridge's presence in Germany, further new personnel are planned for August. 'Not only do we want to be closer to existing German customers in the future, but we also want to gain new potential partners in the DACH market so that they can secure their assets in critical situations,' Junck explained. In addition to nine out of ten of the largest investment banks, all of the major North American airports, the city of New York, the London police and industry greats like Epson, are loyal users of the Everbridge platform.