NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday Health, one of the largest health websites, with an addressable audience of over 40 million monthly unique users and 70 million registered wellness seekers, launched their guide to sexual harassment today, titled, Sexual Harassment in the Workplace: How to File a Complaint and Prepare for the Emotional Fallout. The report grew out of the findings from Everyday Health's first survey "Special Report on Women's Wellness 2017." Everyday Health created this guide to offer people a timely, practical and actionable resource for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace. The report outlined women's perspectives on their overall wellness. With this new guide, Everyday Health continues to better inspire and enable wellness by offering readers timely and authoritative content on culturally pressing issues that are affecting health and wellbeing.

If you're one of the millions of women (and men) who have been a victim of sexual misconduct in the workplace, you are not alone. Now more than ever, our culture is advancing to an open dialogue - more than 4.7 million people used the #MeToo when it first emerged in October 2017, and actors across the board wore black at the 2018 Golden Globes to stand together behind the #TimesUp movement in Hollywood.

"Sexual harassment is a pervasive problem. Deciding whether or not to come forward and file a claim with your employer is a very personal decision. We wanted to provide women and men with information on how they could prepare themselves from both a practical and emotional standpoint," said Maureen Connolly, Editor-in-Chief of Everyday Health. "Empowering our readers with information that supports them and their wellbeing in all facets of their lives is paramount to our core mission."

"After seeing the results from our first survey (Special Report on Women's Wellness 2017) it was evident that we needed to really assess what's happening in today's cultural climate, and how that's affecting men and women on a daily basis," said Lisa Kennedy, Executive Vice President and GM of Everyday Health. "Cases of sexual harassment aren't just happening in Hollywood, this is happening to everyday men and women at everyday jobs, and we felt it was our responsibility at Everyday Health to offer people a guide and resource."

The Guide outlines step-by-step process that was created with the help of employment and sexual harassment attorneys Gloria Allred and Neil Mullin. This includes a definition of what constitutes sexual harassment, the basics on gathering evidence, the role of your HR department, how to file a complaint, and how to be prepared for the social and emotional fallout that often comes from speaking out. Additionally, the Guide includes three real-life accounts by women including Ruth Everhart, a pastor in Illinois, Janelle Asselin who was sexually harassed when working at DC Comics, and a software engineer at a startup in Silicon Valley.

The Guide is broken down into several sections, focusing in on the step-by-step process to file:

What You Should Know Before Filing a Sexual Harassment Complaint

Document and Gather Evidence of Your Harassment

Tell Your Harasser to Stop

Don't Quit Your Job Yet

Consider Carefully How to Approach Human Resources

Find a Plaintiff's Employment Lawyer to Protect Your Rights

Check Your Company's Internal Policy

Know the Filing Deadlines

The Sexual Harassment Guide was created in response to the findings of Everyday Health's first survey, "Special Report on Women's Wellness 2017", which focused on the negative and positive factors affecting women's wellness in today's uncertain climate. Subsequent Everyday Health surveys will examine timely issues that are causing a wave culturally and clinically.

To read the full Sexual Harassment Guide, please click HERE.

