Evofem Biosciences : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 2, 2018

08/01/2018 | 02:48am CEST

Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 2, 2018

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT --

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) ('Evofem'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, will hold a conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as follows:

Date

Thursday August 2, 2018

Time

11:00 a.m. EDT

Dial-in numbers

(866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965

Passcode

2086111

Webcast (live and archived)

www.evofem.com under 'Investors' or click here

The teleconference replay will be available approximately two hours after completion through Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The replay access code is 2086111. The archived webcast will be available via the aforementioned URLs.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem is leveraging its proprietary Multi-purpose Prevention Technology vaginal gel to develop product candidates for multiple indications, including contraception, the prevention of urogenital transmission of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, and recurrent bacterial vaginosis. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Evofem Biosciences' Contact
Amy Raskopf
Investor Relations
[email protected]
858-550-1900 x167

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Disclaimer

Evofem Biosciences Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:47:04 UTC
