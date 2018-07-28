Log in
Evropa Skopje : 2018-07-28 // QUDAL – QUality meDAL - Category “Wafers“

07/28/2018 | 04:17am EDT

QUDAL - QUality meDAL - Category 'Wafers'

2018-07-28 //

AD Evropa won the majority of votes in the latest market research QUDAL - QUality meDAL General III 2018/2019 conducted in Macedonia in April 2018.

The digital certificate for this award is available on the following link.

The same recognition for the highest quality was also assigned to our company in 2016 for two product categories 'Candies' and 'Wafers'.

The research for QUDAL - Quality Medal (www.qudal.com), that was implemented by the international organization ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH, measures exclusively customized experience, the opinion and perception of the users of the suppliers and manufacturers that offer the absolute highest level of quality on the market.

Swiss organization ICERTIAS - International Certification Association GmbH (www.icertias.com) in April 2018 implemented the above market research QUDAL - QUality meDAL General III 2018/2019 through online survey.

Disclaimer

Evropa AD Skopje published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 08:16:05 UTC
