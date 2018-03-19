ExThera Medical Announces Creation of European Subsidiary

ExThera Medical Corporation, a developer of therapies for removing
bacteria and viruses from blood, today announced the company’s plan to
create ExThera Medical Europe and appointed Carla Kikken-Jussen
as managing director of the new wholly-owned subsidiary.
Carla brings more than 30 years of experience in clinical research and
the commercialization of new medical devices in the European market to
ExThera Medical, where she will oversee the strategic direction for
ExThera’s European operations.
“The establishment of our European subsidiary is an exciting milestone
as we prepare for commercialization,” said Robert Ward, President and
CEO of ExThera Medical. “Carla has a distinguished track record in
medical device development and commercialization, including overseeing
clinical research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and
operations. As CEO of her company, Meditech, she successfully supported
the rapid clinical adoption of many new medical devices. Carla’s
strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue our clinical
research in Europe and build our operations and infrastructure for
commercialization.”
Carla was most recently interim CEO and board chairwoman of Vimecon
GmbH, which provides laser-based treatment of atrial fibrillation. In
2000, she founded MediTech Strategic Consultants in the Netherlands, a
contract research organization for medical devices, and served as the
company’s CEO until the company was acquired by MedPace in 2012. She has
served as a board director for Shape Memory Therapeutics, Replication
Medical, and as advisor to Greenhills Ventures. Carla has also been
active in the EU Commission and Dutch Standardization Institute and has
received several industry awards recognizing her accomplishments
including the Next Women 100 Award in 2013, recognizing her as one of
the 100 most influential business women in the Netherlands, and the
Federation Businesswomen Award, as the best international female
entrepreneur in 2010.
“Seraph holds incredible promise to transform the treatment of
potentially lethal bloodstream infections,” said Kikken-Jussen.
“Traditional treatments are costly and often result in poor outcomes,
while contributing to drug resistance. They can also require lengthy
hospital stays, and frequently fail to prevent patients from developing
sepsis. I am eager to drive the completion of ongoing clinical trials in
Europe and prepare for the commercialization of Seraph.”
Interim safety and performance data from the ongoing European clinical
trial of the ‘Seraph® 100’ Blood Filter will be presented on
March 20, 2018 at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and
Emergency Medicine Congress in Brussels by Prof. Jan Kielstein of
Academic Teaching Hospital in Braunschweig, Germany.
ExThera Medical is focused on developing easy-to-use devices for the
rapid treatment of life-threatening/drug-resistant bloodstream
infections, especially in the face of rising incidence rates and the
spread of drug-resistant pathogens worldwide. The company’s Seraph®
Microbind® Affinity Blood Filters can
remove a broad range of sepsis-causing bacteria, viruses and toxins from
whole blood. The technologies are currently under evaluation in a
promising European clinical trial and recently designated by FDA for
inclusion in their Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) program (Seraph 100).
EAP designation is granted to devices that have the potential to satisfy
unmet clinical needs in the prevention of fatal or debilitating diseases.
About ExThera Medical
Based in Martinez, Calif., ExThera Medical is a privately held medical
device company developing innovative, single-use blood filters capable
of capturing and removing a broad range of bacteria, viruses, parasites,
toxins or other harmful substances from whole blood. The company
develops therapeutic products to treat patients in the hospital or
clinic, or on the battlefield. Led by an accomplished management team
with extensive experience in blood-contacting devices and biomaterials,
the company has strong patent protection and a growing body of data from
independent laboratory studies, in addition to its participation in
DARPA’s Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program. For more information, visit www.extheramedical.com.
