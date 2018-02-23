Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - Cuban draft rules propose curtailing fledgling private sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:10am CET
FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a private restaurant in Havana, Cuba

HAVANA (Reuters) - A draft of new Cuban economic regulations proposes increasing state control over the private sector and curtailing private enterprise, a copy of the document seen by Reuters showed.

The tightening may signal that the ruling Cuban Communist Party fears that free market reforms introduced eight years ago by President Raul Castro may have gone too far, amid a broader debate about rising inequality.

The draft document, circulating among Cuba experts and private entrepreneurs, goes beyond proposed restrictions announced in December.

For example, it would allow homes only one license to operate a restaurant, cafeteria or bar. That would limit the number of seats per establishment to 50. Many of Havana's most successful private restaurants currently hold several licenses enabling them to have a seating capacity of 100 or more.

There is uncertainty over the direction of economic policy generally as Cuba prepares in April to mark the end of six decades of rule by Castro and his older brother Fidel, who stood down formally as a leader in 2008.

That has been heightened by U.S. President Donald Trump partially rolling back the Obama-era detente with the United States.

The head of the Communist Party's reform commission, Marino Murillo, announced restrictions on the private sector in December, some of them included in the new document. But the draft regulations go into greater detail and show how far the push back could go.

"The decree strengthens control at a municipal, provincial and national level" over the private sector, according to the 166-page document, dated Aug. 3, 2017 and signed by Marcia Fernández Andreu, deputy chief of the secretariat of Cuba's Council of Ministers.

The document said resolutions were drafted by the reform commission and were being sent to provincial and national organs of administration for consultation. Reuters could not independently verify its authenticity. Cuban authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some analysts said they suspected the draft was leaked to gauge public opinion and could be revised.

The regulations state that measures that will apply to infractions will be more "rigorous."

The government has increased criticism of wealth accumulation over the past year and gone on the offensive against tax evasion and other malpractices in the private sector.

The number of self-employed Cubans soared to 567,982 as of the middle of last year, versus 157,731 in 2010 at the start of the reform process designed to boost Cuba's centrally planned economy.

Private sector workers now make up roughly 12 percent of the workforce, but the prosperity of some Cuban entrepreneurs, particularly those working in the tourist sector and receiving hard currency, has become a source of tension.

The average state monthly wage is $30, the same sum a B&B owner can charge for a night’s stay.

The restrictions unveiled by Murillo in December included limiting business licenses to a single activity per entrepreneur.

Some entrepreneurs had hoped they could get around that by transferring business licenses, for activities as diverse as manicures or bookkeeping, to family members.

It was unclear from the draft document whether the measures would be applied retroactively.

Murillo said in December the number of categories in which self employment would be permitted would be reduced and in some cases consolidated. For example, manicurist, masseuse and hairdresser would fall under an expanded beauty salon license.

The draft lists 122 categories, down from approximately 200 previously.

The document calls for a new division under the Ministry of Labour to administer and control self-employed work.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; additional Reporting by Nelson Acosta; editing by Daniel Flynn and Cynthia Osterman)

By Sarah Marsh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aEXCLUSIVE : Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:17aBOJ seen keeping 10-year yield target at zero all year long - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJapan's inflation steady in Jan, keeps BOJ exit from stimulus distant
RE
01:12aUCS UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS : New BLM Methane Rule Proposal Would Increase Pollution, Waste Public Resources
PU
01:10aExclusive - Cuban draft rules propose curtailing fledgling private sector
RE
12:55aLatvian Bank Facing U.S. Sanctions Threat Wants Government Bailout
DJ
12:54aJapan wins WTO dispute over Fukushima-related food
RE
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Wyden, Merkley, DeFazio Preserve Southwestern Oregon Mineral Withdrawal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.