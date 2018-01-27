Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - Detained Saudi billionaire Alwaleed says he expects to be released in days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 01:42am CET
File photograph shows Prince Alwaleed bin Talal leaving the High Court in London

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, detained in the kingdom's sweeping crackdown on corruption, said on Saturday that he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing and be released from custody within days.

Prince Alwaleed was speaking in an exclusive interview with Reuters at his suite in Riyadh's opulent Ritz-Carlton hotel, where he has been held for over two months along with dozens of other suspects.

The prince, one of the nation's most prominent tycoons, said he was continuing to maintain his innocence of any corruption in talks with authorities. He said he expected to keep full control of his global investment firm Kingdom Holding without being required to give up assets to the government.

He also said he had been well treated in detention, describing rumours of mistreatment as completely false. He gave the interview partly in order to disprove such rumours, Prince Alwaleed said.

(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Katie Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29a CITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, January 29
07:29a NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Essar doubles Iran oil imports after India’s cuts
06:00a BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target
05:07a Japan wary of U.S. push for fewer curbs on beef, auto shipments - sources
04:34a PEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets
03:58a UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks
03:54a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a CANADA ILLEGALLY SUBSIDIZED BOMBARDIER : Embraer
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.