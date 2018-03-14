Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exosome Diagnostics Partners with Intezyne to Develop Exosomal RNA-based Assay for Novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) Inhibitor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:31pm CET

Boston, MA, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., a market leader in liquid biopsy and the world’s first exosome-based diagnostics company announces a collaboration agreement with Intezyne, Inc. to design and validate a highly sensitive exosomal RNA based assay for use in Intezyne’s Phase 1/2 clinical trials of IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies. The assay leverages Exosome Diagnostics’ ExoLution isolation kit, a cGMP-grade exosome RNA isolation platform, and is intended for the stratification and long-term monitoring of patients.

0_int_logocmykhires.png


“We are excited to partner with Intezyne, an innovative company that’s taking a novel approach to cancer treatment,” stated Mario Morken, Head of Companion Diagnostics for Exosome Diagnostics. “Through this partnership, Exosome could simultaneously improve outcomes for cancer patients while continuing to demonstrate the benefit and clinical utility of exosomal RNA.”

“As we delve further into the novel mechanism of action of IT-139, we needed a companion diagnostic assay that could reliably measure IT-139’s impact on GRP78 levels,” stated Suzanne Bakewell, VP of Preclinical Development at Intezyne, Inc. “Exosome’s cutting-edge technology has demonstrated the potential to increase the clinical utility of other products, and we are excited to collaborate with Exosome to develop a potentially groundbreaking companion diagnostic to predict treatment outcome for IT-139.”

“Leveraging the company’s capabilities across both nucleic acid interrogation (cell free DNA + Exosomal RNA) and exosomal protein analysis, Exosome has already built a substantial portfolio of liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics,” stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “In light of IT-139’s significant potential across a wide variety of oncological indications, we look forward to adding a companion diagnostic for IT-139 to our existing development portfolio.”

About Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The CDx business unit partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for industry’s top therapeutic candidates. The company’s novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are detected, diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.

ExoDx is a registered trademark of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. Exosome Diagnostics and ExoLution are unregistered trademarks of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

About Intezyne, Inc.

Intezyne is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies that is headquartered at the USF Tampa Bay Technology Incubator. Intezyne currently has two clinical-stage programs: IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies, and IT-141, a novel topoisomerase I (TOP-I) inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancers.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.intezyne.com.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e89ab374-c2e3-4ec2-99b8-14b9bea8f5b6

Amelia Groeneveld
Exosome Diagnostics
917 455 6259
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pDP WORLD : Senate Debates Berbera Port Agreement
AQ
01:07pARENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pGlobal Acrylic Fibers Market - Trends, Drivers, and Challenges| Technavio
BU
01:07pEfficient Drivetrains Selected to Participate in DOE Program for Electrification of Buses
BU
01:07pAMERICAN CAPITAL SENIOR FLOATING LTD : American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:07pE*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018
BU
01:07pBellatrix Exploration Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell, ENI Pre-Empt Any U.S. Probe Over Nigeria With Filings
AQ
01:06pCAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pPROTEON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5PRUDENTIAL : Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.