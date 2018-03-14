Exosome Diagnostics Partners with Intezyne to Develop Exosomal RNA-based Assay for Novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) Inhibitor

Boston, MA, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., a market leader in liquid biopsy and the world’s first exosome-based diagnostics company announces a collaboration agreement with Intezyne, Inc. to design and validate a highly sensitive exosomal RNA based assay for use in Intezyne’s Phase 1/2 clinical trials of IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies. The assay leverages Exosome Diagnostics’ ExoLution isolation kit, a cGMP-grade exosome RNA isolation platform, and is intended for the stratification and long-term monitoring of patients.

“We are excited to partner with Intezyne, an innovative company that’s taking a novel approach to cancer treatment,” stated Mario Morken, Head of Companion Diagnostics for Exosome Diagnostics. “Through this partnership, Exosome could simultaneously improve outcomes for cancer patients while continuing to demonstrate the benefit and clinical utility of exosomal RNA.”

“As we delve further into the novel mechanism of action of IT-139, we needed a companion diagnostic assay that could reliably measure IT-139’s impact on GRP78 levels,” stated Suzanne Bakewell, VP of Preclinical Development at Intezyne, Inc. “Exosome’s cutting-edge technology has demonstrated the potential to increase the clinical utility of other products, and we are excited to collaborate with Exosome to develop a potentially groundbreaking companion diagnostic to predict treatment outcome for IT-139.”

“Leveraging the company’s capabilities across both nucleic acid interrogation (cell free DNA + Exosomal RNA) and exosomal protein analysis, Exosome has already built a substantial portfolio of liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics,” stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “In light of IT-139’s significant potential across a wide variety of oncological indications, we look forward to adding a companion diagnostic for IT-139 to our existing development portfolio.”

About Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The CDx business unit partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for industry’s top therapeutic candidates. The company’s novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are detected, diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.

About Intezyne, Inc.

Intezyne is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies that is headquartered at the USF Tampa Bay Technology Incubator. Intezyne currently has two clinical-stage programs: IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies, and IT-141, a novel topoisomerase I (TOP-I) inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancers.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.intezyne.com.

