Explaining the Major Spending Bill Congress Will Soon Unveil

By Kristina Peterson

Congress in February agreed with President Donald Trump on how much money the federal government should spend over the next two fiscal years. But that deal only mapped out how much money they have to spend in big, broad categories. Now, they have to work out the details -- and there are a lot of them. Still, most lawmakers expect their congressional leaders will be able to resolve all the policy fights surrounding the spending bill, known as the omnibus, and avert a government shutdown later this month. Current funding expires on March 23, and House and Senate leaders are hoping to unveil the next spending bill this week. Here are answers to commonly asked questions about the process and potential debates ahead:

Q: What exactly is the omnibus?

A: Congress is supposed to pass every year the 12 spending bills that fund the federal government. But lawmakers are rarely able to do that in both chambers, so they often glom the individual bills together into one, giant package, known as the omnibus. Often they do that in December. This fiscal year, however, lawmakers were still fighting over immigration, among other topics, so they passed a series of stopgap bills, pushing out the deadline until they reached the two-year budget deal. The spending bill currently being negotiated would fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs until October.

Q: Does Congress have a deadline now?

A: Yes. The last short-term spending bill keeps the government funded through March 23. But if Congress hasn't passed a new spending bill by 12:01 a.m. on March 24, the government could experience its third partial shutdown of the year. Congressional leaders hope to unveil the spending bill this week, in time for the House to pass it at week's end and the Senate to vote on it next week.

Q: Could anything go wrong?

A: In a word: definitely. Congressional leaders have been haggling for weeks over significant policy provisions, including on immigration, abortion restrictions, funding for the Gateway rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York City, gun-violence research, campaign finance changes and more. Even if they iron out all of those disputes, lawmakers could run out of time. That is what happened last month when Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.), who opposed the budget deal, prevented the Senate from speeding up a vote on a stopgap spending bill, causing a brief government shutdown.

Q: How did we get into this mess in the first place?

A: To get out of a big 2011 fight over raising the debt limit, lawmakers agreed to steps aimed at reining in federal spending. They set spending caps and tasked a "supercommittee" with coming up with more trims. But the supercommittee couldn't reach an agreement, setting up across-the-board cuts known as the sequester in 2013. Since then, Congress has passed two-year deals in 2013 and 2015 preventing the sequester from kicking into effect, and it reached a third agreement last month. The latest two-year budget deal boosts federal spending by almost $300 billion above the limits set in the 2011 law over two years.

Q: What should we watch for when the spending bill text is released?

A: The omnibus is likely the last major must-pass bill that will clear Congress before the November midterm elections. That means lawmakers will all be trying to tuck pet projects and issues important to their constituents into the sweeping bill, where they are harder to spot. One topic that is frequently controversial is campaign finance -- it is often one of the last policy fights resolved in big spending bills and can pop up as a last-minute surprise. This year, lawmakers are also discussing whether to include extra funds to help government agencies counter any Russian efforts to meddle in the midterm elections. They're also weighing whether to include legislation overhauling the way Congress handles sexual-harassment complaints.

Q: What happens after the omnibus is passed?

A: Probably not a whole lot on the fiscal front. As part of the two-year budget deal, lawmakers agreed to suspend the government's borrowing limit through March 1, 2019. Mr. Trump proposed a budget for the next fiscal year, but lawmakers have already agreed to the overall funding level for fiscal year 2019 under last month's budget deal. They probably will wait months to hash out the details.

Q: But don't the House and Senate have to each pass a budget?

A: Because Senate Republicans control only 51 of the chamber's 100 seats, they aren't expected to try to pass a budget resolution of their own, which would need 50 votes to pass, this year. Budgets can be controversial and losing even a couple of GOP votes would derail it, even with Vice President Mike Pence able to cast a tiebreaking vote. House Republicans haven't decided officially whether to write their own budget. Doing so would force some of their most vulnerable lawmakers up for re-election to take a tough vote right before the midterm, an unappealing prospect for House GOP leaders.

Write to Kristina Peterson at [email protected]