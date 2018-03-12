ExxonMobil : Introduces the First Oil for High Mileage Vehicles That Guarantees Protection for 15,000 Miles Between Oil Changes

New Mobil 1™ Extended Performance High Mileage offers extra protection for high mileage engines, helping to extend engine life

ExxonMobil is introducing a new high performance synthetic motor oil, Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage. The new oil is specifically designed for high mileage vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on their engines and guarantees* longer lasting engine protection for 15,000 miles between changes.

“This new addition to the Mobil 1™ line of synthetic motor oils addresses the needs of a large and growing group of car owners – those that have high mileage vehicles and want extra protection to keep their vehicles on the road longer,” said Michele Biamonte, automotive marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “We know that owners of vehicles with over 75,000 miles represent over half of all vehicles on the road so we’re excited to introduce Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage formula, the first oil designed to protect high mileage engines for 15,000 miles between oil changes.”

Available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage is an advanced full synthetic motor oil. These specially formulated synthetic oils help resist oil breakdown, prevent sludge and deposit formation, and stop leaks in higher mileage engines, while providing extra protection to last 15,000 miles between oil changes.

Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage oils provide exceptional engine protection for a wide variety of passenger vehicles including SUVs, light vans and trucks. The new formula is currently available at Meijer and Walmart.

For more information on this new product from ExxonMobil, visit mobiloil.com.

About Mobil 1

The world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit www.mobil1.com and on Facebook www.Facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil™ and Mobil 1™ are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

*Please follow the recommendations in your owner's manual while your car is under warranty.

