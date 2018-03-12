ExxonMobil : Introduces the First Oil for High Mileage Vehicles That Guarantees Protection for 15,000 Miles Between Oil Changes

ExxonMobil is introducing a new high performance synthetic motor oil,
Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage. The new oil is specifically
designed for high mileage vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on their
engines and guarantees* longer lasting engine protection for 15,000
miles between changes.
“This new addition to the Mobil 1™ line of synthetic motor oils
addresses the needs of a large and growing group of car owners – those
that have high mileage vehicles and want extra protection to keep their
vehicles on the road longer,” said Michele Biamonte, automotive
marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “We know that owners of vehicles with
over 75,000 miles represent over half of all vehicles on the road so
we’re excited to introduce Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage
formula, the first oil designed to protect high mileage engines for
15,000 miles between oil changes.”
Available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, Mobil 1 Extended
Performance High Mileage is an advanced full synthetic motor oil. These
specially formulated synthetic oils help resist oil breakdown, prevent
sludge and deposit formation, and stop leaks in higher mileage engines,
while providing extra protection to last 15,000 miles between oil
changes.
Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage oils provide exceptional
engine protection for a wide variety of passenger vehicles including
SUVs, light vans and trucks. The new formula is currently available at
Meijer and Walmart.
For more information on this new product from ExxonMobil, visit mobiloil.com.
About Mobil 1
The world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features
anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional
motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the
toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection
against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme
conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect
critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and
help extend engine life.
For more information, visit www.mobil1.com
and on Facebook www.Facebook.com/mobil1.
Mobil™ and Mobil 1™ are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation
or one of its subsidiaries.
*Please follow the recommendations in your owner's manual while your car
is under warranty.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005321/en/