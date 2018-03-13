Log in
ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation

03/13/2018 | 11:01am EDT

Marshalltown, Iowa, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechdyne Corporation announces a contract renewal for audiovisual technology support at the ExxonMobil Houston Campus in Spring, Texas. A driving factor of Mechdyne’s ability to renew the contract was delivering a Net Promoter Score of 94.  Mechdyne achieved this score by cutting in-room response and resolution time to six minutes, implementing their Proactive Client Information Program (PCIP) and delivering an impeccable safety record with zero lost-time incidents in the past three years. The result saved ExxonMobil $1.55 million on the recently completed contract.

0_int_ExxonMobil,ManagedServices.jpg
Mechdyne's managed services technicians support audiovisual technology problems and questions.


2_int_ExxonMobil,RackWork.jpg
Mechdyne's managed services technicians proactively maintain all technology components.


4_int_MechydneColor.jpg


“Mechdyne’s philosophy is ‘user first, technology second,’ which means we tailored our service plans to ExxonMobil’s users, rooms, and each room’s specific use,” explains Matthew McKaig, general manager of technical services at Mechdyne. “We saw great success with this approach, and look forward to continue servicing ExxonMobil in this way for the next three years.”

To learn more about Mechdyne’s approach at ExxonMobil, read Mechdyne's case study.

About Mechdyne

Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, managed services, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology. For more information, visit www.mechdyne.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb9c97f3-020c-4742-847f-1d158942b9a7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be681ff-06c3-4931-8585-96f4d92013c2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63d9121c-06e8-45fc-ae72-508ba81f3b5e

Brittney Dixon
Mechdyne
641.352.5125
[email protected]

