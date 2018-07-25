EyeGate Pharmaceuticals : July 25, 2018 EyeGate Announces FDA Approval of Two IDE Submissions for Ocular Bandage Gel

FDA Grants Approval for Studies for Patients that have undergone Photorefractive Keratectomy and for Patients with Punctate Epitheliopathies

WALTHAM, Mass., July 24, 2018 - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) ('EyeGate' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage, specialty pharmaceutical company with two proprietary platform technologies for treating diseases and disorders of the eye, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two of EyeGate's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) applications for pilot studies of the company's Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) product for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients having undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), as well as the reduction in corneal staining for patients with punctate epitheliopathies (PE). EyeGate anticipates entering the clinic for both indications in the third quarter of 2018.

Stephen From, EyeGate's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Receiving FDA approval for both pilot studies is a significant milestone in the development of our EyeGate OBG platform.' Mr. From continued, 'EyeGate is very pleased to have received these approvals and we look forward to getting these studies underway, as we expect to initiate the clinical trials in the third quarter.'

The PRK pilot study will enroll up to 45 subjects undergoing a bilateral procedure in a reading center masked trial. The trial intends to compare EyeGate OBG to the current standard of care, bandage contact lens (BCL) plus artificial tears. The primary endpoint will be the percentage of subjects achieving complete wound healing (based on staining) on day 3.

The PE study will enroll 30 patients in a two arm, 6-week trial with 15 patients per arm. PE is being defined in this trial by fluorescein staining of the cornea using the NEI scale. The primary performance outcome will be the change in NEI corneal staining score from day 0 to day 28 between the OBG arm and the comparator arm.

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products using its two proprietary platform technologies for treating diseases and disorders of the eye.

EyeGate's CMHA-S platform is based on a cross-linked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S), a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid (HA), which is a gel that possesses unique physical and chemical properties such as hydrating and healing when applied to the ocular surface. The ability of CMHA-S to adhere longer to the ocular surface, resist degradation and protect the ocular surface makes it well-suited for treating various ocular surface injuries.

EGP-437, EyeGate's other product in clinical trials, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate that is delivered into the ocular tissues through EyeGate's proprietary innovative drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System. For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

