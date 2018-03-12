Eyenuk Inc.’s AI-Based Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Software EyeArt™ Tested with Portable Smartphone-Based Imaging Device in New Study Indicating Potential for Highly Sensitive Yet Cost-Effective Mass Retinal Screening

Eyenuk,
Inc., a leading developer of advanced clinically supported
artificial intelligence (AI) enabled solutions to identify diseases via
retinal image analysis, today announced the publication of a study using
Eyenuk’s EyeArt™
screening software on retinal images acquired with the Remidio
Fundus on Phone (FOP) system, an FDA 510k registered fundus camera
which combines a smartphone with patented optics. The
study demonstrated very high sensitivity for detecting both any
diabetic retinopathy (DR) and sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy
(STDR), indicating potential for enabling highly sensitive yet
cost-effective mass retinal screening.
The research, conducted at Madras
Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in Chennai, India, was published
in the international ‘Eye’ journal (Springer Nature) by Dr. R.
Rajalakshmi and her colleagues from MDRF. The study investigators chose
Eyenuk’s EyeArt™ AI screening software to analyze retinal images of
individuals with diabetes taken with a Remidio Fundus on Phone system.
The EyeArt™ screening software results were compared to independent
blinded grading by retinal specialists to evaluate the diagnostic
efficacy. Sensitivity for detecting any DR and STDR was 95.8% and 99.1%
respectively, while specificity was 80.2% and 80.4% respectively. The
study authors noted that some non-DR retinal lesions like drusen, RPE
atrophic patch, a retinal telangiectatic vessel at macula, RPE
hypertrophy, tessellated fundus and retinal vein occlusion were the
causes of false positives.
“We are very encouraged by this study demonstrating impressive
sensitivity and specificity using EyeArt™ with images from this novel
smartphone-based fundus imaging system. This is especially notable given
that our AI system was never trained on images captured by the Remidio
FOP system, suggesting the robustness and broad applicability of our
software algorithms,” stated Kaushal Solanki, Founder & CEO of Eyenuk,
Inc. “We look forward to converting these impressive results into
real-world clinical practice by eventually making EyeArt™ available for
mass diabetic retinopathy screening in conjunction with a lower-cost
portable high-quality fundus imaging device like the Remidio system.”
According to the World
Health Organization (WHO), there are nearly 285 million visually
impaired people worldwide. As many as 80% of those cases could have been
avoided with early detection. With 90% of those affected living in
low-income areas, an effective, accessible, affordable, and easy-to-use
screening system is critical for early detection of eye diseases such as
diabetic retinopathy, which if untreated may lead to blindness.
Combining EyeArt™ automated AI-based screening software with an
affordable camera, such as the one offered by Remidio, may provide
greater and less expensive access to eye screening around the world, and
potentially reduce the incidence of blindness caused by diabetic
retinopathy.
Until recently, diabetic retinopathy could only be detected by trained
ophthalmologists and retina specialists who examine the back of the eye
(retina) or by retinal color photography taken using expensive retinal
cameras. Moreover, these retinal photographs had to be interpreted by
trained eye doctors. Recently, advanced technologies like Remidio FOP
that combine smartphones with sophisticated optics, have enabled
cost-effective and high-quality retinal imaging that was not previously
possible with basic smartphone attachments. Artificial intelligence, a
simulation of intelligence by a software/machine, is a specialized field
based on teaching the machine, via numerous examples, to accurately
interpret the images. With recent advances in AI, pioneering tools like
EyeArt™ can now be used to grade retinal images of people with diabetes
to determine which patients have any retinopathy, or have
sight-threatening retinopathy requiring urgent referral to an
ophthalmologist.
Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman, Dr.
Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Director, MDRF said, “One
out of 5 Indians with diabetes are at risk for developing diabetic
retinopathy. Given the alarming increase in the number of people with
diabetes and shortage of trained retinal specialists, computer-based
analysis using artificial intelligence of the retinal photographs, taken
using sleek and user-friendly smartphone-based cameras would reduce the
burden of the health systems in screening for sight-threatening
retinopathy. Use of artificial intelligence to analyze retinal images is
a significant development and it fits in well with the current trend of
using telemedicine to reach the remote underserved parts of the country
especially the rural areas where specialized healthcare is often
non-existent.”
Dr. R. Rajalakshmi, Head-Medical Retina, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes
Specialities Centre and MDRF said, “Regular retinal screening for all
people with diabetes is still an unmet need in most countries especially
in poor developing countries. Automated artificial intelligence software
along with smartphone-based retinal imaging can be a promising initial
tool for mass retinal screening.” She added that smartphone retinal
color photography combined with an automated detection system can
ideally result in models with potential for cost-effective routine
clinical use by the primary care physicians.
Dr. Anand Sivaraman, CEO of Remidio
Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “The simplicity achieved by
combining smartphones with our patented optics has resulted in Remidio
Fundus On Phone to be priced at 1/5th to 1/10th of
any traditional desktop retinal imaging system, delivering high quality
relevant images repeatedly with high sensitivity and specificity
exceeding 92% and 98% when clinically validated. The use of artificial
intelligence like EyeArt™ in screening the images from the Remidio
Fundus on Phone device, now enables large scale public health screening
for eye health among the 400 million affected by Diabetes, globally.”
ABOUT EYENUK, INC.
Eyenuk,
Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is an AI diagnostic
company focused on quickly and accurately identifying patients suffering
from potentially blinding eye diseases and chronic diseases at the point
of care. Using computer vision and machine learning expertise, the
company is developing a portfolio of products based on its proprietary
retinal image analysis technology combined with deep learning to
identify and track the progression of diseases including diabetic
retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, risk of stroke,
cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer’s disease. EyeArt™ development was
partially supported by prestigious National
Eye Institute (NEI/NIH) grants (EB013585, EY026864, EY027241).
EyeArt™ has received CE
Marking and Health
Canada approval, and is commercially available in the European Union
and in Canada. In the United States, EyeArt™ is limited by federal law
to investigational use only and is not available for sale. For more
information, visit www.eyenuk.com.
ABOUT MADRAS DIABETES RESEARCH FOUNDATION:
Madras
Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), a unique 100% nonprofit
research centre exclusively devoted for advanced research on diabetes
and its complications, was established in 1996. Madras Diabetes Research
Foundation is recognized by the Indian Council of Medical Research
(ICMR) as “ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Diabetes.”
ABOUT REMIDIO INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS PVT LTD:
Remidio
is an innovative medical device company that seeks to create Healthcare
Access by combining simplicity of product design with cutting edge
technology and sustainable business model innovations. Remidio uses
principles of Design Thinking and involves key stakeholders during the
product development process – clinicians, patients, and health workers,
with a view to designing product solutions that are simple to use,
clinically relevant, reliable and scalable. Remidio’s CE marked and FDA
510k registered retinal imaging devices have helped screen and impact
more than 7.5 million patients in 15 countries globally, as a result of
increased access provided by the ease of use and affordability of
Remidio’s patented optics on the smartphone platform.
