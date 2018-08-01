Ezdan : Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Ezdan Holding

Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Ezdan Holding Group Shareholders 'First Reserve Meeting'

Ezdan Holding Group's board of directors is gratified to convene the shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) 'First Reserve Meeting' scheduled on Wednesday, 15/8/2018, 4 p.m. at Ezdan Hotel West Bay. The agenda will be as follows:

Amending clause No. 3/ Article (23) of the Articles of Association:

Wording of the clause before amendment:

He shall be a shareholder, owning (10.000) shares of corporate stock, which shall be deposited into one of the accredited banks within sixty days from the start date of effective membership. The deposit shall continue without any acts of tradability, mortgage or attachment until the end of the term of office, and the budget of the last fiscal year during which the director exercised his duties shall be ratified.

The shares referred to in the aforesaid clause shall be earmarked to secure the rights of the Company, shareholders, creditors and third parties against the liability assumed by the directors. If a director fails to submit the guarantee as stated before, his membership shall be deemed invalid.

One third of the members of the Board of Directors may be independent experienced persons and non-shareholders, and they are exempted from the condition of equity ownership provided for in clause No. (3) of the Article thereof . If a director of the board fails to fulfill any of such conditions, his membership shall be deemed invalid as of the date of non-compliance with such a condition.

Wording of the clause after amendment:

He shall be a shareholder and owner at the time of his election or within thirty days from the date of his election to a number of (5,000) shares of corporate stock, which shall be deposited into The Depository within sixty days from the start date of effective membership without any acts of tradability, mortgage or attachment. The budget of the last fiscal year during which the director has exercised his duties, shall be earmarked to secure the rights of the company, shareholders, creditors and third parties against the liability assumed by the directors. If a director fails to submit the guarantee as stated before, his membership shall be deemed invalid. An independent director is exempted from such a condition.

The candidate for membership on the Board of Directors shall submit a written declaration whereby he acknowledges that he will not assume any position wherein the law prohibits combining such a position with membership on the Board of Directors.

In all instances, the Company shall send a list of candidates for election to the Board of Directors to the Authority (Qatar Financial Markets Authority) for approval minimum two weeks prior to the date of elections, supported by a curriculum vitae of every candidate and a facsimile of director selection requirements.

One third of the members of the Board of Directors may be independent experienced persons and non-shareholders, and they are exempted from the condition of equity ownership provided for in clause No. (3) of the Article thereof . If a director of the board fails to fulfill any of such conditions, his membership shall be deemed invalid as of the date of non-compliance with such a condition.

Remarks to respected shareholders:

Shareholders are requested to attend at the set meeting place at least one hour before the scheduled timing to complete registration and organize the statements of attendance and shareholders' shares.

The minors and interdicted persons are represented by legal representatives.

Delegation in the attendance of EGM may be accepted provided that the proxy must be a shareholder and has a special power of attorney in writing. The shareholder may not appoint a member of the Board of Directors to attend EGMs on his behalf. In all instances, the number of shares held by the proxy may not exceed (5%) of the Company's capital.

With the exception of legal persons; a shareholder may not have more than 25% of the votes cast for the shares represented at the me