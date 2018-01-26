Log in
F&C Managed Portfolio Trust : Half-year Report

01/26/2018 | 08:21am CET

To: RNS

Date: 26 January 2018

From:F&C Managed Portfolio Trust plc

Interim Results

The Board of F&C Managed Portfolio Trust plc announces the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period to 30 November 2017.

Chairman's Statement

Highlights

· Net asset value total return of 2.0% for the Income shares and 6.3% for the Growth shares, both of which outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index total return of -0.2%

· First two interim dividends increased to 1.3 pence per Income share

· Income share dividend yield of 3.9% at 30 November 2017

Investment performance

For the six months to 30 November 2017, the net asset value (NAV) total return was 2.0% for the Incomeshares and 6.3% for the Growthshares. The total return for the benchmark index for both portfolios, the FTSE All-Share Index, was -0.2%.

Once again the past six months have been eventful, particularly in the context of the political environment in the UK. A surprise general election in June produced an inconclusive result and served only to add to the climate of uncertainty caused by the prolonged negotiations over Brexit. Though this did affect UK equity markets initially, the driving factor for global equity markets has been the synchronised nature of the strengthening recovery which has become increasingly apparent around the world. This is particularly true of the US where the Federal Reserve has started the process of raising interest rates. This policy has been well flagged so as not to create undue volatility in either equity or bond markets.

Against this background it is encouraging that both portfolios were ahead of the FTSE All-Share Index over the period. This maintains their long term record of strong performance.

For the GrowthPortfolio two themes were evident in the outperformers. First was exposure to Japanese and Asia Pacific markets which performed strongly. In the case of Japan the stock market moved ahead following the re-election of Prime Minister Abe in October. This was of benefit to long time holding Baillie Gifford Japan Trustwhere the focus on medium and small growth companies in Japan has been the driver to the trust's 27% share price gain. Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Companyrose 20% helped by strong performances from a number of markets in the Asia Pacific region. The second theme was the portfolio's continuing exposure to the biotechnology and technology sectors. Leading the gainers was Synconawhich was ahead by 24% over the period where a key factor was the successful listing on NASDAQ of one of its major holdings. Allianz Technology Trustgained 18% and fully benefitted from the strong performance of the wider technology sector. Herald Investment Trustis another long time holding in the portfolio and in this case its exposure to smaller technology companies in the UK was behind a 19% rise in the share price. The main laggards in the portfolio were Woodford Patient Capital Trustwhich fell 9% due in part to poor performance from its largest holding and a widening of the share price discount to asset value and Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trustwhich was 6% lower also due to poor share price performance from a large holding in Provident Financial and a widening in the discount.

For the IncomePortfolio the best performer was BB Biotechwhich rose 15%. Listed in Zurich, this £2.8bn portfolio is principally invested in a number of the major US biotechnology companies also with exposure to some medium sized and smaller companies. A series of new products has underpinned strong earnings growth for companies in the sector where valuations are attractive relative to the broader US market. CC Japan Income and Growth Trustgained 15% and benefitted from the buoyant Japanese stock market. Recent new issue Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trustwas 13% ahead over the period and has got off to a strong start due to good stock selection. The trust has a 4% dividend yield. The Bankers Investment Trustwas also a notable performer rising 11%. The trust has a global mandate and benefitted from favourable asset allocation and strong stock selection from an experienced manager and team. Although the dividend yield is only just over 2%, it has a record of increasing the dividend for 50 successive years. Most of the laggards were either in the UK Equity Income or Infrastructure sectors. Edinburgh Investment Trustwas down 8% and as has been mentioned earlier Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trustwas 6% lower. Exposure to larger companies in the FTSE 100 with significant overseas earnings was a headwind due to the unexpected 5% rise in the value of sterling relative to the dollar. Encouragingly both trusts raised their dividend by 5% and have dividend yields of around 3.6%. HICL Infrastructurefell 7% following threats by the Labour party to unwind PFI contracts and Renewables Infrastructure Groupwas down 5% as a result of falling power prices. The attraction for holding them is secure and modestly growing dividends with yields which are around 5% and 6% respectively.

(All share prices are total return)

Revenue and dividends

The Company's net revenue for the six months was £1,421,000 which is equivalent to 3.36p per Income share (compared to 2.91p per Income share for the corresponding period in 2016). Income shares are entitled to all the dividends paid by the Company.

In line with our objective of increasing dividends over time, the Company has declared a first and second interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 May 2018, each of 1.3p per Income share (1.25p per share in the prior periods).

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances the Board intends to pay three interim dividends, each of 1.3p per Income share in the current financial year. The amount of the fourth interim dividend will be determined when a clearer view of income for the year emerges. The annual rate of 5.45p per Income share paid in the prior year represents a yield on the Income share price at 30 November 2017 of 3.9%.

Borrowing

At 30 November 2017 the Income Portfolio had total borrowings of £5 million (7.9% of gross assets) the investment of which helps to boost net income after allowing for the interest cost. The Growth Portfolio had no borrowings.

Discount to NAV and share buy-backs

In normal circumstances we aim to maintain our discount at not more than 5%, by buying back shares from time to time if necessary. In practice over the years the shares have generally traded close to NAV. During the six months to 30 November 2017 the average premium to NAV for the Income shares and for the Growth shares was 1.8% and 0.9% respectively. At 30 November 2017, the Income shares and the Growth shares stood at a premium to NAV of 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

Outlook

The global outlook for equity markets remains constructive. That said it would be wrong to ignore that markets have had a remarkable run since the great financial crash nearly ten years ago and that geo-political risks abound. Valuations in certain markets, especially the US are elevated, stretched even. However neither age nor valuation are, when viewed in isolation, reasons why further positive returns cannot be achieved. The economic recovery has broadened out through Europe, Asia Pacific and many emerging markets. Globally corporate earnings growth is strong and looks likely to continue in robust fashion into 2018. Although monetary policy is tightening in the US this has been well flagged and is gradual, whilst elsewhere it remains stimulative and supportive of equity markets. There are risks, which warrant a cautious approach with regard to strategy and investment selections, where the focus will remain on the best quality investment companies for both portfolios.

Richard M Martin

Chairman

25 January 2018

Unaudited Condensed Income Statement

Six months to 30 November 2017

Notes

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Gains on investments

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

4,384

2

4,384

2

Income

2

1,812

-

1,812

Investment management and performance fee

3

(124)

(620)

(744)

Other expenses

(235)

-

(235)

Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax

1,453

3,766

5,219

Finance costs

(22)

(33)

(55)

Return on ordinary activities before tax

1,431

3,733

5,164

Tax on ordinary activities

(10)

-

(10)

Return attributable to shareholders

1,421

3,733

5,154

Return per Income share (pence)

5

3.36p

(0.67)p

2.69p

Return per Growth share (pence)

5

-

11.65p

11.65p

The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.

The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing operations.

Unaudited Condensed Income Statement

Six months to 30 November 2016

Notes

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Gains on investments

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

8,664

4

8,664

4

Income

2

1,559

-

1,559

Investment management and performance fee

3

(103)

(245)

(348)

Other expenses

(231)

-

(231)

Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax

1,225

8,423

9,648

Finance costs

(4)

(7)

(11)

Return on ordinary activities before tax

1,221

8,416

9,637

Tax on ordinary activities

(9)

-

(9)

Return attributable to shareholders

1,212

8,416

9,628

Return per Income share (pence)

5

2.91p

8.30p

11.21p

Return per Growth share (pence)

5

-

14.69p

14.69p

The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.

The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing operations.

Condensed Income Statement (audited)

Year to 31 May 2017

Notes

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Gains on investments

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

22,555

3

22,555

3

Income

2

3,167

-

3,167

Investment management and performance fee

3

(219)

(554)

(773)

Other expenses

(461)

-

(461)

Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax

2,487

22,004

24,491

Finance costs

(19)

(30)

(49)

Return on ordinary activities before tax

2,468

21,974

24,442

Tax on ordinary activities

(17)

-

(17)

Return attributable to shareholders

2,451

21,974

24,425

Return per Income share (pence)

5

5.89p

21.35p

27.24p

Return per Growth share (pence)

5

-

38.71p

38.71p

The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.

The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing activities.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet

As at 30 November 2017

Notes

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Fixed assets

Investments

4

61,877

67,042

128,919

Current assets

Debtors

Cash at bank and on deposit

266

982

100

1,895

366

2,877

1,248

1,995

3,243

Creditors

Amounts falling due within one year

(254)

(413)

(667)

Net current assets

994

1,582

2,576

Creditors

Amounts falling due in more than one year

(5,000)

-

(5,000)

Net assets

57,871

68,624

126,495

Capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

7

4,254

3,475

7,729

Share premium

21,894

19,626

41,520

Capital redemption reserve

-

182

182

Special reserve

19,163

17,190

36,353

Capital reserves

10,582

28,151

38,733

Revenue reserve

1,978

-

1,978

Shareholders' Funds

57,871

68,624

126,495

Net asset value per share (pence)

8

136.63p

197.47p

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet

As at 30 November 2016

Notes

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Fixed assets

Investments

52,461

53,574

106,035

Current assets

Debtors

Cash at bank and on deposit

201

2,245

75

976

276

3,221

2,446

1,051

3,497

Creditors

Amounts falling due within one year

(3,648)

(143)

(3,791)

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(1,202)

908

(294)

Net assets

51,259

54,482

105,741

Capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

4,254

3,428

7,682

Share premium

21,685

18,546

40,231

Capital redemption reserve

-

182

182

Special reserve

18,265

16,315

34,580

Capital reserves

5,431

16,011

21,442

Revenue reserve

1,624

-

1,624

Shareholders' Funds

51,259

54,482

105,741

Net asset value per share (pence)

8

123.34p

161.75p

Condensed Balance Sheet (audited)

As at 31 May 2017

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

Notes

£'000

£'000

£'000

Fixed assets

Investments

4

61,863

61,770

123,633

Current assets

Debtors

189

48

237

Cash at bank and on deposit

773

2,691

3,464

962

2,739

3,701

Creditors

Amounts falling due within one year

(171)

(688)

(859)

Net current assets

791

2,051

2,842

Creditors

Amounts falling due in more than one year

(5,000)

-

(5,000)

Net assets

57,654

63,821

121,475

Capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

7

4,254

3,435

7,689

Share premium

21,839

18,879

40,718

Capital redemption reserve

-

182

182

Special reserve

18,873

17,190

36,063

Capital reserves

10,865

24,135

35,000

Revenue reserve

1,823

-

1,823

Shareholders' Funds

57,654

63,821

121,475

Net asset value per share (pence)

8

136.93p

185.78p

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Six months to 30 November 2017

Notes

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net cash inflow from operating activities

9

848

77

925

Investing activities

Purchases of investments

(5,733)

(4,374)

(10,107)

Sales of investments

6,015

2,714

8,729

Cash flows from investing activities

282

(1,660)

(1,378)

Cash flows before financing activities

1,130

(1,583)

(453)

Financing activities

Equity dividends paid

Net proceeds from issuance of new shares

(1,266)

-

-

787

(1,266)

787

Sale of shares from treasury

345

-

345

Cash flows from financing activities

(921)

787

(134)

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

209

(796)

(587)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

773

982

2,691

1,895

3,464

2,877

Represented by:

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

982

1,895

2,877

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Six months to 30 November 2016

Notes

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net cash inflow from operating activities

9

784

86

870

Investing activities

Purchases of investments

(6,300)

(3,253)

(9,553)

Sales of investments

5,948

3,551

9,499

Cash flows from investing activities

(352)

298

(54)

Cash flows before financing activities

432

384

816

Financing activities

Equity dividends paid

Net proceeds from issuance of new shares

(1,188)

6

-

5

(1,188)

11

Shares purchased to be held in treasury

Loan drawn down

(267)

2,500

(418)

-

(685)

2,500

Cash flows from financing activities

1,051

(413)

638

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

1,483

(29)

1,454

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

762

2,245

1,005

976

1,767

3,221

Represented by:

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

2,245

976

3,221

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (audited)

Year to 31 May 2017

Notes

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Net cash inflow from operating activities

9

1,676

226

1,902

Investing activities

Purchases of investments

(11,594)

(5,871)

(17,465)

Sales of investments

7,650

6,530

14,180

Cash flows from investing activities

(3,944)

659

(3,285)

Cash flows before financing activities

(2,268)

885

(1,383)

Financing activities

Equity dividends paid

(2,228)

-

(2,228)

Net proceeds from issue of new shares

Sale of shares from treasury

Shares purchased to be held in treasury

12

1,074

(579)

144

1,075

(418)

156

2,149

(997)

Loan drawn down

4,000

-

4,000

Cash flows from financing activities

2,279

801

3,080

Net movement in cash and cash equivalents

11

1,686

1,697

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

762

773

1,005

2,691

1,767

3,464

Represented by:

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

773

2,691

3,464

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Six months to 30 November 2017

Income Shares

Share capital

£000

Share premium account

£000

Capital redemption reserve

£000

Special reserve

£000

Capital reserves

£000

Revenue reserve

£000

Total shareholders' funds

£000

As at 31 May 2017

4,254

21,839

-

18,873

10,865

1,823

57,654

Shares sold from treasury

-

55

-

290

-

-

345

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

338

338

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio

-

-

-

-

(338)

-

(338)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,266)

(1,266)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

55

1,083

1,138

As at 30 November 2017

4,254

21,894

-

19,163

10,582

1,978

57,871

Growth Shares

As at 31 May 2017

3,435

18,879

182

17,190

24,135

-

63,821

Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses

40

747

-

-

-

-

787

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

(338)

(338)

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio

-

-

-

-

338

-

338

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

3,678

338

4,016

As at 30 November 2017

3,475

19,626

182

17,190

28,151

-

68,624

Total Company

As at 31 May 2017

7,689

40,718

182

36,063

35,000

1,823

121,475

Shares sold from treasury

-

55

-

290

-

-

345

Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses

40

747

-

-

-

-

787

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,266)

(1,266)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

3,733

1,421

5,154

As at 30 November 2017

7,729

41,520

182

36,353

38,733

1,978

126,495

Unaudited CondensedStatement of Changes in Equity

Six months to 30 November 2016

Income Shares

Share capital

£000

Share premium account

£000

Capital redemption reserve

£000

Special reserve

£000

Capital reserves

£000

Revenue reserve

£000

Total shareholders' funds

£000

As at 31 May 2016

4,254

21,685

-

18,532

1,973

1,600

48,044

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(267)

-

-

(267)

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

274

274

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio

-

-

-

-

(274)

-

(274)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,188)

(1,188)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

3,732

938

4,670

As at 30 November 2016

4,254

21,685

-

18,265

5,431

1,624

51,259

Growth Shares

As at 31 May 2016

3,428

18,546

182

16,733

11,053

-

49,942

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(418)

-

-

(418)

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

(274)

(274)

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio

-

-

-

-

274

-

274

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

4,684

274

4,958

As at 30 November 2016

3,428

18,546

182

16,315

16,011

-

54,482

Total Company

As at 31 May 2016

7,682

40,231

182

35,265

13,026

1,600

97,986

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(685)

-

-

(685)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(1,188)

(1,188)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

8,416

1,212

9,628

As at 30 November 2016

7,682

40,231

182

34,580

21,442

1,624

105,741

CondensedStatement of Changes in Equity (audited)

Year to 31 May 2017

Income Shares

Share capital

£000

Share premium account

£000

Capital redemption reserve

£000

Special reserve

£000

Capital reserves

£000

Revenue reserve

£000

Total shareholders' funds

£000

As at 31 May 2016

4,254

21,685

-

18,532

1,973

1,600

48,044

Shares sold from treasury

-

154

-

920

-

-

1,074

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(579)

-

-

(579)

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

516

516

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth portfolio

-

-

-

-

(516)

-

(516)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(2,228)

(2,228)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

9,408

1,935

11,343

As at 31 May 2017

4,254

21,839

-

18,873

10,865

1,823

57,654

Growth Shares

As at 31 May 2016

3,428

18,546

182

16,733

11,053

-

49,942

Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses

7

133

-

-

-

-

140

Shares sold from treasury

-

200

-

875

-

-

1,075

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(418)

-

-

(418)

Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio

-

-

-

-

-

(516)

(516)

Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio

-

-

-

-

516

-

516

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

12,566

516

13,082

As at 31 May 2017

3,435

18,879

182

17,190

24,135

-

63,821

Total Company

As at 31 May 2016

7,682

40,231

182

35,265

13,026

1,600

97,986

Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses

7

133

-

-

-

-

140

Shares sold from treasury

-

354

-

1,795

-

-

2,149

Shares purchased for treasury

-

-

-

(997)

-

-

(997)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(2,228)

(2,228)

Return attributable to shareholders

-

-

-

-

21,974

2,451

24,425

As at 31 May 2017

7,689

40,718

182

36,063

35,000

1,823

121,475

Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Most of the Company's principal risks that could threaten the achievement of its objective; strategy, future performance, liquidity and solvency are market related and comparable to those of other investment trusts investing primarily in listed securities.

These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading 'Principal Risks and Viability Statement' within the Strategic Report in the Company's 2017 Annual Report.

The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report and are not expected to change materially for the remainder of the Company's financial year.

The most important types of risk associated with financial instruments are credit risk, market price risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk and foreign currency risk. Other risks faced by the Company include investment, custody and operational risks.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the Interim Report

We confirm, that to the best of our knowledge:

· the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable UK Accounting Standards on a going concern basis and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and return of the Company;

· the Chairman's Statement (constituting the Interim Management Report) together with the Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties shown above include a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTR') 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements; and

· the condensed set of financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during the period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board

Richard M. Martin

Director

25 January 2018

Notes

1. Accounting Policies

The unaudited interim results have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, FRS 102, FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the FRC in March 2015 and the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' issued by the AIC.

The accounting policies applied for the unaudited interim results are set out in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 May 2017.

2. Income

Six months to

30 November 2017

Six months to

30 November 2016

Year to

31 May

2017

£'000

£'000

£'000

UK dividends

1,100

1,049

2,081

Overseas dividends

706

499

1,071

Interest on fixed

interest securities

Deposit income

2

4

6

5

9

6

Total income

1,812

1,559

3,167

3. Investment management and performance fee

There have been no changes to the terms of the management and performance fee arrangements with F&C Investment Business Limited, which are set out in detail in the Annual Report and Accounts to 31 May 2017.

During the period, the Company has incurred investment management fees of £419,000 (30 November 2016: £343,000; 31 May 2017: £730,000) of which £207,000 is payable to F&C Investment Business Limited at the period end.

At 30 November 2017 the adjusted total return of the Income Portfolio for the period since 31 May 2016 (being the date a performance fee was last payable) exceeded that of the FTSE All-Share Index and a performance fee of £85,000 has been accrued in the Income Portfolio. At 30 November 2017 the adjusted total return of the Growth portfolio since 31 May 2017 (being the date a performance fee was last payable) exceeded that of the FTSE All-Share Index and a performance fee of £240,000 has been accrued in the Growth Portfolio (30 November 2016: £5,000 - Income Portfolio and £nil - Growth Portfolio; 31 May 2017: £nil - Income Portfolio and £43,000 - Growth Portfolio).

4. Investments

Income Shares

Level 1*

£'000

Growth Shares

Level 1*

£'000

Total

£'000

Cost at 31 May 2017

Gains at 31 May 2017

45,332

16,531

39,422

22,348

84,754

38,879

Valuation at 31 May 2017

Movement in the period:

Purchases at cost

Sales proceeds

Gains on investments sold in the period

(Losses)/gains on investments held at period end

61,863

5,735

(6,015)

1,203

(909)

61,770

3,896

(2,714)

229

3,861

123,633

9,631

(8,729)

1,432

2,952

Valuation of investments held at 30 November 2017

61,877

67,042

128,919

Income Shares

Level 1*

£'000

Growth Shares

Level 1*

£'000

Total

£'000

Cost at 30 November 2017

Gains at 30 November 2017

46,255

15,622

40,833

26,209

87,088

41,831

Valuation at 30 November 2017

61,877

67,042

128,919

* Fair value hierarchy

The Company's investments as disclosed in the balance sheet are valued at fair value. The fair value as at the reporting date has been estimated using the following fair value hierarchy:

· Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets;

· Level 2 - Investments whose value is evidenced by comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument or based on a valuation technique whose variables includes only data from observable markets; and

· Level 3 - Investments whose value is not based on observable market data.

There are no investments held which are valued in accordance with levels 2 or 3.

5. Return per share

The return per share for the six months to 30 November 2017 is as follows:

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Return attributable to

Portfolios

1,083

55

1,138

338

3,678

4,016

Transfer of net income

from Growth to Income

Portfolio

338

-

338

(338)

-

(338)

Transfer of capital from

Income to Growth

Portfolio

-

(338)

(338)

-

338

338

Return attributable to

shareholders

1,421

(283)

1,138

-

4,016

4,016

Return per share

3.36p

(0.67)p

2.69p

-

11.65p

11.65p

Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period

42,256,401

34,476,491

The return per share for the comparative six months to 30 November 2016 is as follows:

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Return attributable to

shareholders

1,212

3,458

4,670

-

4,958

4,958

Return per share

2.91p

8.30p

11.21p

-

14.69p

14.69p

Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period

41,664,543

33,756,997

The return per share for the comparative year to 31 May 2017 is as follows:

Income Shares

Growth Shares

Revenue

Capital

Total

Revenue

Capital

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Return attributable to

shareholders

2,451

8,892

11,343

-

13,082

13,082

Return per share

5.89p

21.35p

27.24p

-

38.71p

38.71p

Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period

41,646,802

33,793,152

6. Dividends

Six months to

30 November

2017

Six months to

30 November

2016

Year to

31 May

2017

Dividends on Income Shares

£'000

£'000

£'000

Amounts recognised as distributions during the period:

In respect of the previous financial year:

- fourth interim of 1.70p (prior period: 1.60p) per

share

716

669

669

In respect of the period under review:

- first interim of 1.30p (prior period: 1.25p) per share

550

519

519

- second interim (prior period: 1.25p per share)

-

-

520

- third interim (prior period: 1.25p per share)

-

-

520

1,266

1,188

2,228

A second interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 May 2018 of 1.30p per Income share was paid on 5 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 15 December 2017. This amount has not been accrued in the results for the six months to 30 November 2017.

For the financial year to 31 May 2017 interim dividends totalled 5.45p per Income share.

The Growth shares do not carry an entitlement to receive dividends.

7. Share capital

Listed

Held in Treasury

In issue

Number

£'000

Number

£'000

Number

£'000

Income shares of 10p each

Balance at 1 June 2017

42,535,035

4,254

(430,000)

(43)

42,105,035

4,211

Resold from Treasury

-

-

250,000

25

250,000

25

Balance at 30 November 2017

42,535,035

4,254

(180,000)

(18)

42,355,035

4,236

During the period, the Company sold 250,000 Income shares from treasury receiving net proceeds of £345,000. At 30 November 2017, the Company held 180,000 Income shares in treasury.

Listed

Held in Treasury

In issue

Number

£'000

Number

£'000

Number

£'000

Growth shares of 10p each

Balance at 1 June 2017

34,352,037

3,435

-

-

34,352,037

3,435

Issued

400,000

40

-

-

400,000

40

Balance at 30 November 2017

34,752,037

3,475

-

-

34,752,037

3,475

Total at 30 November 2017

77,287,072

7,729

(180,000)

(18)

77,107,072

7,711

During the period, the Company issued 400,000 Growth shares and received net proceeds of £787,000. At 30 November 2017, the Company held no Growth shares in treasury.

8. Net asset value per share

30 November

2017

30 November

2016

31 May

2017

Income shares

Net asset value per share

136.63p

123.34p

136.93p

Net assets attributable at end of

period - £'000s

57,871

51,259

57,654

Shares in issue at end of period - number

42,355,035

41,560,035

42,105,035

Growth shares

Net asset value per share

197.47p

161.75p

185.78p

Net assets attributable at end of

period - £'000s

68,624

54,482

63,821

Shares in issue at end of period - number

34,752,037

33,683,500

34,352,037

9.Reconciliation of return on ordinary activities before tax to cash flows from operating activities

Six months to 30 November 2017

Income Shares

£'000

Growth Shares

£'000

Total

£'000

Return on ordinary activities before tax

Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:

1,145

4,019

5,164

Gains on investments

(294)

(4,090)

(4,384)

Exchange gains

(2)

-

(2)

Return from operating activities

849

(71)

778

Increase in prepayments and accrued

income

(86)

(51)

(137)

Increase in creditors

83

202

285

Withholding tax suffered

2

(3)

(1)

Net cash flows from operating activities

848

77

925

Six months to 30 November 2016

Income Shares

£'000

Growth Shares

£'000

Total

£'000

Return on ordinary activities before tax

Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:

4,678

4,959

9,637

Gains on investments

(3,843)

(4,821)

(8,664)

Exchange gains

(4)

-

(4)

Return from operating activities

831

138

969

Increase in prepayments and accrued

income

(36)

(51)

(87)

Increase in creditors

7

1

8

Withholding tax suffered

(18)

(2)

(20)

Net cash flows from operating activities

784

86

870

Year ended 31 May 2017

Income Shares £'000

Growth Shares

£'000

Total

£'000

Return on ordinary activities before tax

Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:

11,359

13,083

24,442

Gains on investments

(9,654)

(12,901)

(22,555)

Exchange gains

(3)

-

(3)

Return from operating activities

1,702

182

1,884

Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and

accrued income

45

(11)

34

(Decrease)/increase in creditors

(19)

57

38

Withholding tax suffered

(52)

(2)

(54)

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,676

226

1,902

10.Earnings for the six months to 30 November 2017 should not be taken as a guide to the results of the full year to 31 May 2018.

11. Tax

The effective revenue tax rate for the period to 30 November 2017 is 0.7 per cent (30 November 2016: 0.7 per cent; 31 May 2017: 0.7 per cent). This is lower than the rate of corporation tax for small companies due to the level of non-taxable dividend income.

12. Bank borrowing

Effective from 10 February 2017, the Company entered into a £5 million five year fixed term loan and a two year £2 million revolving credit facility agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. £5 million of the fixed term loan was drawn down as at 30 November 2017. The interest rate on the amount drawn down is fixed at 2.03% per annum.

13. Going concern

In assessing the going concern basis of accounting, the Directors have had regard to the guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council and have undertaken a rigorous review of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company's investment objective and policy, which is subject to regular Board monitoring processes, is designed to ensure that the Company is invested principally in listed securities. The Company retains title to all assets held by its custodian and has an agreement relating to its borrowing facility with which it has complied. Cash is only held with banks approved and regularly reviewed by the Manager.

The Directors believe in light of the controls and review processes and bearing in mind the nature of the Company's business and assets and revenue and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence within its stated investment policy for a period of at least twelve months commencing from the date of approval of the accounts. Accordingly, the financial statements have been drawn up on the basis that the Company is a going concern.

The Company does not have a fixed life. However, the Company's Articles of Association require the Board to put a resolution to shareholders at the tenth annual general meeting of the Company to be held in September 2018 and five-yearly thereafter to continue the Company. The continuation vote will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.

14. Results

The Company's auditors, KPMG LLP, have not audited or reviewed the Interim Report to 30 November 2017 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on 'Review of Interim Financial Information'. These are not full statutory accounts in terms of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and are unaudited. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 May 2017, which received an unqualified audit report, from the previous auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, and which did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies. The abridged financial statements included for the year ended 31 May 2017 are an extract from those accounts. No full statutory accounts in respect of any period after 31 May 2017 have been reported on by the Company's auditors or delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Interim Report will be posted to shareholders shortly and is available on the website: www.fcmanagedportfolio.co.uk

For further information, please contact:

Peter Hewitt, F&C Investment Business Limited 0131 718 1244

Ian Ridge, F&C Investment Business Limited 0131 718 1010

F&C Managed Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
