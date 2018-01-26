|
F&C Managed Portfolio Trust : Half-year Report
Date: 26 January 2018
From:F&C Managed Portfolio Trust plc
Interim Results
The Board of F&C Managed Portfolio Trust plc announces the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period to 30 November 2017.
Chairman's Statement
Highlights
· Net asset value total return of 2.0% for the Income shares and 6.3% for the Growth shares, both of which outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index total return of -0.2%
· First two interim dividends increased to 1.3 pence per Income share
· Income share dividend yield of 3.9% at 30 November 2017
Investment performance
For the six months to 30 November 2017, the net asset value (NAV) total return was 2.0% for the Incomeshares and 6.3% for the Growthshares. The total return for the benchmark index for both portfolios, the FTSE All-Share Index, was -0.2%.
Once again the past six months have been eventful, particularly in the context of the political environment in the UK. A surprise general election in June produced an inconclusive result and served only to add to the climate of uncertainty caused by the prolonged negotiations over Brexit. Though this did affect UK equity markets initially, the driving factor for global equity markets has been the synchronised nature of the strengthening recovery which has become increasingly apparent around the world. This is particularly true of the US where the Federal Reserve has started the process of raising interest rates. This policy has been well flagged so as not to create undue volatility in either equity or bond markets.
Against this background it is encouraging that both portfolios were ahead of the FTSE All-Share Index over the period. This maintains their long term record of strong performance.
For the GrowthPortfolio two themes were evident in the outperformers. First was exposure to Japanese and Asia Pacific markets which performed strongly. In the case of Japan the stock market moved ahead following the re-election of Prime Minister Abe in October. This was of benefit to long time holding Baillie Gifford Japan Trustwhere the focus on medium and small growth companies in Japan has been the driver to the trust's 27% share price gain. Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Companyrose 20% helped by strong performances from a number of markets in the Asia Pacific region. The second theme was the portfolio's continuing exposure to the biotechnology and technology sectors. Leading the gainers was Synconawhich was ahead by 24% over the period where a key factor was the successful listing on NASDAQ of one of its major holdings. Allianz Technology Trustgained 18% and fully benefitted from the strong performance of the wider technology sector. Herald Investment Trustis another long time holding in the portfolio and in this case its exposure to smaller technology companies in the UK was behind a 19% rise in the share price. The main laggards in the portfolio were Woodford Patient Capital Trustwhich fell 9% due in part to poor performance from its largest holding and a widening of the share price discount to asset value and Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trustwhich was 6% lower also due to poor share price performance from a large holding in Provident Financial and a widening in the discount.
For the IncomePortfolio the best performer was BB Biotechwhich rose 15%. Listed in Zurich, this £2.8bn portfolio is principally invested in a number of the major US biotechnology companies also with exposure to some medium sized and smaller companies. A series of new products has underpinned strong earnings growth for companies in the sector where valuations are attractive relative to the broader US market. CC Japan Income and Growth Trustgained 15% and benefitted from the buoyant Japanese stock market. Recent new issue Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trustwas 13% ahead over the period and has got off to a strong start due to good stock selection. The trust has a 4% dividend yield. The Bankers Investment Trustwas also a notable performer rising 11%. The trust has a global mandate and benefitted from favourable asset allocation and strong stock selection from an experienced manager and team. Although the dividend yield is only just over 2%, it has a record of increasing the dividend for 50 successive years. Most of the laggards were either in the UK Equity Income or Infrastructure sectors. Edinburgh Investment Trustwas down 8% and as has been mentioned earlier Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trustwas 6% lower. Exposure to larger companies in the FTSE 100 with significant overseas earnings was a headwind due to the unexpected 5% rise in the value of sterling relative to the dollar. Encouragingly both trusts raised their dividend by 5% and have dividend yields of around 3.6%. HICL Infrastructurefell 7% following threats by the Labour party to unwind PFI contracts and Renewables Infrastructure Groupwas down 5% as a result of falling power prices. The attraction for holding them is secure and modestly growing dividends with yields which are around 5% and 6% respectively.
(All share prices are total return)
Revenue and dividends
The Company's net revenue for the six months was £1,421,000 which is equivalent to 3.36p per Income share (compared to 2.91p per Income share for the corresponding period in 2016). Income shares are entitled to all the dividends paid by the Company.
In line with our objective of increasing dividends over time, the Company has declared a first and second interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 May 2018, each of 1.3p per Income share (1.25p per share in the prior periods).
In the absence of unforeseen circumstances the Board intends to pay three interim dividends, each of 1.3p per Income share in the current financial year. The amount of the fourth interim dividend will be determined when a clearer view of income for the year emerges. The annual rate of 5.45p per Income share paid in the prior year represents a yield on the Income share price at 30 November 2017 of 3.9%.
Borrowing
At 30 November 2017 the Income Portfolio had total borrowings of £5 million (7.9% of gross assets) the investment of which helps to boost net income after allowing for the interest cost. The Growth Portfolio had no borrowings.
Discount to NAV and share buy-backs
In normal circumstances we aim to maintain our discount at not more than 5%, by buying back shares from time to time if necessary. In practice over the years the shares have generally traded close to NAV. During the six months to 30 November 2017 the average premium to NAV for the Income shares and for the Growth shares was 1.8% and 0.9% respectively. At 30 November 2017, the Income shares and the Growth shares stood at a premium to NAV of 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.
Outlook
The global outlook for equity markets remains constructive. That said it would be wrong to ignore that markets have had a remarkable run since the great financial crash nearly ten years ago and that geo-political risks abound. Valuations in certain markets, especially the US are elevated, stretched even. However neither age nor valuation are, when viewed in isolation, reasons why further positive returns cannot be achieved. The economic recovery has broadened out through Europe, Asia Pacific and many emerging markets. Globally corporate earnings growth is strong and looks likely to continue in robust fashion into 2018. Although monetary policy is tightening in the US this has been well flagged and is gradual, whilst elsewhere it remains stimulative and supportive of equity markets. There are risks, which warrant a cautious approach with regard to strategy and investment selections, where the focus will remain on the best quality investment companies for both portfolios.
Richard M Martin
Chairman
25 January 2018
Unaudited Condensed Income Statement
Six months to 30 November 2017
|
|
Notes
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on investments
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
-
-
|
4,384
2
|
4,384
2
|
Income
|
2
|
1,812
|
-
|
1,812
|
Investment management and performance fee
|
3
|
(124)
|
(620)
|
(744)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(235)
|
-
|
(235)
|
Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax
|
|
1,453
|
3,766
|
5,219
|
Finance costs
|
|
(22)
|
(33)
|
(55)
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
|
|
1,431
|
3,733
|
5,164
|
Tax on ordinary activities
|
|
(10)
|
-
|
(10)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
|
1,421
|
3,733
|
5,154
|
Return per Income share (pence)
|
5
|
3.36p
|
(0.67)p
|
2.69p
|
Return per Growth share (pence)
|
5
|
-
|
11.65p
|
11.65p
The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.
The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.
All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing operations.
Unaudited Condensed Income Statement
Six months to 30 November 2016
|
|
Notes
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on investments
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
-
-
|
8,664
4
|
8,664
4
|
Income
|
2
|
1,559
|
-
|
1,559
|
Investment management and performance fee
|
3
|
(103)
|
(245)
|
(348)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(231)
|
-
|
(231)
|
Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax
|
|
1,225
|
8,423
|
9,648
|
Finance costs
|
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
|
|
1,221
|
8,416
|
9,637
|
Tax on ordinary activities
|
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
|
1,212
|
8,416
|
9,628
|
Return per Income share (pence)
|
5
|
2.91p
|
8.30p
|
11.21p
|
Return per Growth share (pence)
|
5
|
-
|
14.69p
|
14.69p
The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.
The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.
All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing operations.
Condensed Income Statement (audited)
Year to 31 May 2017
|
|
Notes
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on investments
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
-
-
|
22,555
3
|
22,555
3
|
Income
|
2
|
3,167
|
-
|
3,167
|
Investment management and performance fee
|
3
|
(219)
|
(554)
|
(773)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(461)
|
-
|
(461)
|
Return on ordinary activities before finance costs and tax
|
|
2,487
|
22,004
|
24,491
|
Finance costs
|
|
(19)
|
(30)
|
(49)
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
|
|
2,468
|
21,974
|
24,442
|
Tax on ordinary activities
|
|
(17)
|
-
|
(17)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
|
2,451
|
21,974
|
24,425
|
Return per Income share (pence)
|
5
|
5.89p
|
21.35p
|
27.24p
|
Return per Growth share (pence)
|
5
|
-
|
38.71p
|
38.71p
The total column of this statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company.
The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under the guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies.
All revenue and capital items in the Income Statement derive from continuing activities.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet
As at 30 November 2017
|
|
Notes
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
4
|
61,877
|
67,042
|
128,919
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors
Cash at bank and on deposit
|
|
266
982
|
100
1,895
|
366
2,877
|
|
|
1,248
|
1,995
|
3,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creditors
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts falling due within one year
|
|
(254)
|
(413)
|
(667)
|
Net current assets
|
|
994
|
1,582
|
2,576
|
Creditors
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts falling due in more than one year
|
|
(5,000)
|
-
|
(5,000)
|
Net assets
|
|
57,871
|
68,624
|
126,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Called-up share capital
|
7
|
4,254
|
3,475
|
7,729
|
Share premium
|
|
21,894
|
19,626
|
41,520
|
Capital redemption reserve
|
|
-
|
182
|
182
|
Special reserve
|
|
19,163
|
17,190
|
36,353
|
Capital reserves
|
|
10,582
|
28,151
|
38,733
|
Revenue reserve
|
|
1,978
|
-
|
1,978
|
Shareholders' Funds
|
|
57,871
|
68,624
|
126,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share (pence)
|
8
|
136.63p
|
197.47p
|
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet
As at 30 November 2016
|
|
Notes
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
52,461
|
53,574
|
106,035
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors
Cash at bank and on deposit
|
|
201
2,245
|
75
976
|
276
3,221
|
|
|
2,446
|
1,051
|
3,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creditors
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts falling due within one year
|
|
(3,648)
|
(143)
|
(3,791)
|
Net current (liabilities)/assets
|
|
(1,202)
|
908
|
(294)
|
Net assets
|
|
51,259
|
54,482
|
105,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Called-up share capital
|
|
4,254
|
3,428
|
7,682
|
Share premium
|
|
21,685
|
18,546
|
40,231
|
Capital redemption reserve
|
|
-
|
182
|
182
|
Special reserve
|
|
18,265
|
16,315
|
34,580
|
Capital reserves
|
|
5,431
|
16,011
|
21,442
|
Revenue reserve
|
|
1,624
|
-
|
1,624
|
Shareholders' Funds
|
|
51,259
|
54,482
|
105,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share (pence)
|
8
|
123.34p
|
161.75p
|
Condensed Balance Sheet (audited)
As at 31 May 2017
|
|
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
Notes
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
4
|
61,863
|
61,770
|
123,633
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors
|
|
189
|
48
|
237
|
Cash at bank and on deposit
|
|
773
|
2,691
|
3,464
|
|
|
962
|
2,739
|
3,701
|
Creditors
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts falling due within one year
|
|
(171)
|
(688)
|
(859)
|
Net current assets
|
|
791
|
2,051
|
2,842
|
Creditors
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts falling due in more than one year
|
|
(5,000)
|
-
|
(5,000)
|
Net assets
|
|
57,654
|
63,821
|
121,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Called-up share capital
|
7
|
4,254
|
3,435
|
7,689
|
Share premium
|
|
21,839
|
18,879
|
40,718
|
Capital redemption reserve
|
|
-
|
182
|
182
|
Special reserve
|
|
18,873
|
17,190
|
36,063
|
Capital reserves
|
|
10,865
|
24,135
|
35,000
|
Revenue reserve
|
|
1,823
|
-
|
1,823
|
Shareholders' Funds
|
|
57,654
|
63,821
|
121,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share (pence)
|
8
|
136.93p
|
185.78p
|
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
Six months to 30 November 2017
|
|
Notes
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
9
|
848
|
77
|
925
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(5,733)
|
(4,374)
|
(10,107)
|
Sales of investments
|
|
6,015
|
2,714
|
8,729
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
282
|
(1,660)
|
(1,378)
|
Cash flows before financing activities
|
|
1,130
|
(1,583)
|
(453)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Equity dividends paid
Net proceeds from issuance of new shares
|
|
(1,266)
-
|
-
787
|
(1,266)
787
|
Sale of shares from treasury
|
|
345
|
-
|
345
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
(921)
|
787
|
(134)
|
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
209
|
(796)
|
(587)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
|
|
773
982
|
2,691
1,895
|
3,464
2,877
|
Represented by:
Cash at bank and short-term deposits
|
|
982
|
1,895
|
2,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
Six months to 30 November 2016
|
|
Notes
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
9
|
784
|
86
|
870
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(6,300)
|
(3,253)
|
(9,553)
|
Sales of investments
|
|
5,948
|
3,551
|
9,499
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
(352)
|
298
|
(54)
|
Cash flows before financing activities
|
|
432
|
384
|
816
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Equity dividends paid
Net proceeds from issuance of new shares
|
|
(1,188)
6
|
-
5
|
(1,188)
11
|
Shares purchased to be held in treasury
Loan drawn down
|
|
(267)
2,500
|
(418)
-
|
(685)
2,500
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
1,051
|
(413)
|
638
|
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,483
|
(29)
|
1,454
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
|
|
762
2,245
|
1,005
976
|
1,767
3,221
|
Represented by:
Cash at bank and short-term deposits
|
|
2,245
|
976
|
3,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (audited)
Year to 31 May 2017
|
|
Notes
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
Total
|
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
9
|
1,676
|
226
|
1,902
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(11,594)
|
(5,871)
|
(17,465)
|
Sales of investments
|
|
7,650
|
6,530
|
14,180
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
(3,944)
|
659
|
(3,285)
|
Cash flows before financing activities
|
|
(2,268)
|
885
|
(1,383)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Equity dividends paid
|
|
(2,228)
|
-
|
(2,228)
|
Net proceeds from issue of new shares
Sale of shares from treasury
Shares purchased to be held in treasury
|
|
12
1,074
(579)
|
144
1,075
(418)
|
156
2,149
(997)
|
Loan drawn down
|
|
4,000
|
-
|
4,000
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
2,279
|
801
|
3,080
|
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
11
|
1,686
|
1,697
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
|
|
762
773
|
1,005
2,691
|
1,767
3,464
|
Represented by:
Cash at bank and short-term deposits
|
|
773
|
2,691
|
3,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
Six months to 30 November 2017
|
Income Shares
|
Share capital
£000
|
Share premium account
£000
|
Capital redemption reserve
£000
|
Special reserve
£000
|
Capital reserves
£000
|
Revenue reserve
£000
|
Total shareholders' funds
£000
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
4,254
|
21,839
|
-
|
18,873
|
10,865
|
1,823
|
57,654
|
Shares sold from treasury
|
-
|
55
|
-
|
290
|
-
|
-
|
345
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
338
|
338
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(338)
|
-
|
(338)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,266)
|
(1,266)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
1,083
|
1,138
|
As at 30 November 2017
|
4,254
|
21,894
|
-
|
19,163
|
10,582
|
1,978
|
57,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
3,435
|
18,879
|
182
|
17,190
|
24,135
|
-
|
63,821
|
Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses
|
40
|
747
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
787
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(338)
|
(338)
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
338
|
-
|
338
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,678
|
338
|
4,016
|
As at 30 November 2017
|
3,475
|
19,626
|
182
|
17,190
|
28,151
|
-
|
68,624
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
7,689
|
40,718
|
182
|
36,063
|
35,000
|
1,823
|
121,475
|
Shares sold from treasury
|
-
|
55
|
-
|
290
|
-
|
-
|
345
|
Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses
|
40
|
747
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
787
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,266)
|
(1,266)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,733
|
1,421
|
5,154
|
As at 30 November 2017
|
7,729
|
41,520
|
182
|
36,353
|
38,733
|
1,978
|
126,495
Unaudited CondensedStatement of Changes in Equity
Six months to 30 November 2016
|
Income Shares
|
Share capital
£000
|
Share premium account
£000
|
Capital redemption reserve
£000
|
Special reserve
£000
|
Capital reserves
£000
|
Revenue reserve
£000
|
Total shareholders' funds
£000
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
4,254
|
21,685
|
-
|
18,532
|
1,973
|
1,600
|
48,044
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(267)
|
-
|
-
|
(267)
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
274
|
274
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(274)
|
-
|
(274)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,188)
|
(1,188)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,732
|
938
|
4,670
|
As at 30 November 2016
|
4,254
|
21,685
|
-
|
18,265
|
5,431
|
1,624
|
51,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
3,428
|
18,546
|
182
|
16,733
|
11,053
|
-
|
49,942
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(418)
|
-
|
-
|
(418)
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(274)
|
(274)
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
274
|
-
|
274
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,684
|
274
|
4,958
|
As at 30 November 2016
|
3,428
|
18,546
|
182
|
16,315
|
16,011
|
-
|
54,482
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
7,682
|
40,231
|
182
|
35,265
|
13,026
|
1,600
|
97,986
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(685)
|
-
|
-
|
(685)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,188)
|
(1,188)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,416
|
1,212
|
9,628
|
As at 30 November 2016
|
7,682
|
40,231
|
182
|
34,580
|
21,442
|
1,624
|
105,741
CondensedStatement of Changes in Equity (audited)
Year to 31 May 2017
|
Income Shares
|
Share capital
£000
|
Share premium account
£000
|
Capital redemption reserve
£000
|
Special reserve
£000
|
Capital reserves
£000
|
Revenue reserve
£000
|
Total shareholders' funds
£000
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
4,254
|
21,685
|
-
|
18,532
|
1,973
|
1,600
|
48,044
|
Shares sold from treasury
|
-
|
154
|
-
|
920
|
-
|
-
|
1,074
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(579)
|
-
|
-
|
(579)
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
516
|
516
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(516)
|
-
|
(516)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,228)
|
(2,228)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,408
|
1,935
|
11,343
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
4,254
|
21,839
|
-
|
18,873
|
10,865
|
1,823
|
57,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
3,428
|
18,546
|
182
|
16,733
|
11,053
|
-
|
49,942
|
Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses
|
7
|
133
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
Shares sold from treasury
|
-
|
200
|
-
|
875
|
-
|
-
|
1,075
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(418)
|
-
|
-
|
(418)
|
Transfer of net income from Growth to Income Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(516)
|
(516)
|
Transfer of capital from Income to Growth Portfolio
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
516
|
-
|
516
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,566
|
516
|
13,082
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
3,435
|
18,879
|
182
|
17,190
|
24,135
|
-
|
63,821
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 May 2016
|
7,682
|
40,231
|
182
|
35,265
|
13,026
|
1,600
|
97,986
|
Increase in share capital in issue, net of share issuance expenses
|
7
|
133
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
Shares sold from treasury
|
-
|
354
|
-
|
1,795
|
-
|
-
|
2,149
|
Shares purchased for treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(997)
|
-
|
-
|
(997)
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,228)
|
(2,228)
|
Return attributable to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21,974
|
2,451
|
24,425
|
As at 31 May 2017
|
7,689
|
40,718
|
182
|
36,063
|
35,000
|
1,823
|
121,475
Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties
Most of the Company's principal risks that could threaten the achievement of its objective; strategy, future performance, liquidity and solvency are market related and comparable to those of other investment trusts investing primarily in listed securities.
These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading 'Principal Risks and Viability Statement' within the Strategic Report in the Company's 2017 Annual Report.
The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report and are not expected to change materially for the remainder of the Company's financial year.
The most important types of risk associated with financial instruments are credit risk, market price risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk and foreign currency risk. Other risks faced by the Company include investment, custody and operational risks.
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the Interim Report
We confirm, that to the best of our knowledge:
· the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable UK Accounting Standards on a going concern basis and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and return of the Company;
· the Chairman's Statement (constituting the Interim Management Report) together with the Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties shown above include a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTR') 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements; and
· the condensed set of financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during the period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.
On behalf of the Board
Richard M. Martin
Director
25 January 2018
Notes
1. Accounting Policies
The unaudited interim results have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, FRS 102, FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the FRC in March 2015 and the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' issued by the AIC.
The accounting policies applied for the unaudited interim results are set out in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 May 2017.
2. Income
|
|
Six months to
30 November 2017
|
Six months to
30 November 2016
|
Year to
31 May
2017
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
UK dividends
|
1,100
|
1,049
|
2,081
|
Overseas dividends
|
706
|
499
|
1,071
|
Interest on fixed
interest securities
Deposit income
|
2
4
|
6
5
|
9
6
|
Total income
|
1,812
|
1,559
|
3,167
3. Investment management and performance fee
There have been no changes to the terms of the management and performance fee arrangements with F&C Investment Business Limited, which are set out in detail in the Annual Report and Accounts to 31 May 2017.
During the period, the Company has incurred investment management fees of £419,000 (30 November 2016: £343,000; 31 May 2017: £730,000) of which £207,000 is payable to F&C Investment Business Limited at the period end.
At 30 November 2017 the adjusted total return of the Income Portfolio for the period since 31 May 2016 (being the date a performance fee was last payable) exceeded that of the FTSE All-Share Index and a performance fee of £85,000 has been accrued in the Income Portfolio. At 30 November 2017 the adjusted total return of the Growth portfolio since 31 May 2017 (being the date a performance fee was last payable) exceeded that of the FTSE All-Share Index and a performance fee of £240,000 has been accrued in the Growth Portfolio (30 November 2016: £5,000 - Income Portfolio and £nil - Growth Portfolio; 31 May 2017: £nil - Income Portfolio and £43,000 - Growth Portfolio).
4. Investments
|
|
Income Shares
Level 1*
£'000
|
Growth Shares
Level 1*
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Cost at 31 May 2017
Gains at 31 May 2017
|
45,332
16,531
|
39,422
22,348
|
84,754
38,879
|
Valuation at 31 May 2017
Movement in the period:
Purchases at cost
Sales proceeds
Gains on investments sold in the period
(Losses)/gains on investments held at period end
|
61,863
5,735
(6,015)
1,203
(909)
|
61,770
3,896
(2,714)
229
3,861
|
123,633
9,631
(8,729)
1,432
2,952
|
Valuation of investments held at 30 November 2017
|
61,877
|
67,042
|
128,919
|
|
Income Shares
Level 1*
£'000
|
Growth Shares
Level 1*
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Cost at 30 November 2017
Gains at 30 November 2017
|
46,255
15,622
|
40,833
26,209
|
87,088
41,831
|
Valuation at 30 November 2017
|
61,877
|
67,042
|
128,919
* Fair value hierarchy
The Company's investments as disclosed in the balance sheet are valued at fair value. The fair value as at the reporting date has been estimated using the following fair value hierarchy:
· Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets;
· Level 2 - Investments whose value is evidenced by comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument or based on a valuation technique whose variables includes only data from observable markets; and
· Level 3 - Investments whose value is not based on observable market data.
There are no investments held which are valued in accordance with levels 2 or 3.
5. Return per share
The return per share for the six months to 30 November 2017 is as follows:
|
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
Return attributable to
Portfolios
|
1,083
|
55
|
1,138
|
338
|
3,678
|
4,016
|
Transfer of net income
from Growth to Income
Portfolio
|
338
|
-
|
338
|
(338)
|
-
|
(338)
|
Transfer of capital from
Income to Growth
Portfolio
|
-
|
(338)
|
(338)
|
-
|
338
|
338
|
Return attributable to
shareholders
|
1,421
|
(283)
|
1,138
|
-
|
4,016
|
4,016
|
Return per share
|
3.36p
|
(0.67)p
|
2.69p
|
-
|
11.65p
|
11.65p
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period
|
42,256,401
|
34,476,491
The return per share for the comparative six months to 30 November 2016 is as follows:
|
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
Return attributable to
shareholders
|
1,212
|
3,458
|
4,670
|
-
|
4,958
|
4,958
|
Return per share
|
2.91p
|
8.30p
|
11.21p
|
-
|
14.69p
|
14.69p
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period
|
41,664,543
|
33,756,997
The return per share for the comparative year to 31 May 2017 is as follows:
|
|
Income Shares
|
Growth Shares
|
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
Capital
|
Total
|
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
Return attributable to
shareholders
|
2,451
|
8,892
|
11,343
|
-
|
13,082
|
13,082
|
Return per share
|
5.89p
|
21.35p
|
27.24p
|
-
|
38.71p
|
38.71p
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period
|
41,646,802
|
33,793,152
6. Dividends
|
|
Six months to
30 November
2017
|
Six months to
30 November
2016
|
Year to
31 May
2017
|
Dividends on Income Shares
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
£'000
|
Amounts recognised as distributions during the period:
|
|
|
|
In respect of the previous financial year:
|
|
|
|
- fourth interim of 1.70p (prior period: 1.60p) per
share
|
716
|
669
|
669
|
In respect of the period under review:
|
|
|
|
- first interim of 1.30p (prior period: 1.25p) per share
|
550
|
519
|
519
|
- second interim (prior period: 1.25p per share)
|
-
|
-
|
520
|
- third interim (prior period: 1.25p per share)
|
-
|
-
|
520
|
|
1,266
|
1,188
|
2,228
A second interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 May 2018 of 1.30p per Income share was paid on 5 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 15 December 2017. This amount has not been accrued in the results for the six months to 30 November 2017.
For the financial year to 31 May 2017 interim dividends totalled 5.45p per Income share.
The Growth shares do not carry an entitlement to receive dividends.
7. Share capital
|
|
Listed
|
Held in Treasury
|
In issue
|
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Income shares of 10p each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 June 2017
|
42,535,035
|
4,254
|
(430,000)
|
(43)
|
42,105,035
|
4,211
|
Resold from Treasury
|
-
|
-
|
250,000
|
25
|
250,000
|
25
|
Balance at 30 November 2017
|
42,535,035
|
4,254
|
(180,000)
|
(18)
|
42,355,035
|
4,236
During the period, the Company sold 250,000 Income shares from treasury receiving net proceeds of £345,000. At 30 November 2017, the Company held 180,000 Income shares in treasury.
|
|
Listed
|
Held in Treasury
|
In issue
|
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Number
|
£'000
|
Growth shares of 10p each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 June 2017
|
34,352,037
|
3,435
|
-
|
-
|
34,352,037
|
3,435
|
Issued
|
400,000
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
400,000
|
40
|
Balance at 30 November 2017
|
34,752,037
|
3,475
|
-
|
-
|
34,752,037
|
3,475
|
Total at 30 November 2017
|
77,287,072
|
7,729
|
(180,000)
|
(18)
|
77,107,072
|
7,711
During the period, the Company issued 400,000 Growth shares and received net proceeds of £787,000. At 30 November 2017, the Company held no Growth shares in treasury.
8. Net asset value per share
|
|
30 November
2017
|
30 November
2016
|
31 May
2017
|
Income shares
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
136.63p
|
123.34p
|
136.93p
|
Net assets attributable at end of
period - £'000s
|
57,871
|
51,259
|
57,654
|
Shares in issue at end of period - number
|
42,355,035
|
41,560,035
|
42,105,035
|
|
|
|
|
Growth shares
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
197.47p
|
161.75p
|
185.78p
|
Net assets attributable at end of
period - £'000s
|
68,624
|
54,482
|
63,821
|
Shares in issue at end of period - number
|
34,752,037
|
33,683,500
|
34,352,037
9.Reconciliation of return on ordinary activities before tax to cash flows from operating activities
|
Six months to 30 November 2017
|
Income Shares
£'000
|
Growth Shares
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:
|
1,145
|
4,019
|
5,164
|
Gains on investments
|
(294)
|
(4,090)
|
(4,384)
|
Exchange gains
|
(2)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Return from operating activities
|
849
|
(71)
|
778
|
Increase in prepayments and accrued
income
|
(86)
|
(51)
|
(137)
|
Increase in creditors
|
83
|
202
|
285
|
Withholding tax suffered
|
2
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
848
|
77
|
925
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months to 30 November 2016
|
Income Shares
£'000
|
Growth Shares
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:
|
4,678
|
4,959
|
9,637
|
Gains on investments
|
(3,843)
|
(4,821)
|
(8,664)
|
Exchange gains
|
(4)
|
-
|
(4)
|
Return from operating activities
|
831
|
138
|
969
|
Increase in prepayments and accrued
income
|
(36)
|
(51)
|
(87)
|
Increase in creditors
|
7
|
1
|
8
|
Withholding tax suffered
|
(18)
|
(2)
|
(20)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
784
|
86
|
870
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 May 2017
|
Income Shares £'000
|
Growth Shares
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Return on ordinary activities before tax
Adjust for returns from non-operating activities:
|
11,359
|
13,083
|
24,442
|
Gains on investments
|
(9,654)
|
(12,901)
|
(22,555)
|
Exchange gains
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
Return from operating activities
|
1,702
|
182
|
1,884
|
Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and
accrued income
|
45
|
(11)
|
34
|
(Decrease)/increase in creditors
|
(19)
|
57
|
38
|
Withholding tax suffered
|
(52)
|
(2)
|
(54)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
1,676
|
226
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
|
10.Earnings for the six months to 30 November 2017 should not be taken as a guide to the results of the full year to 31 May 2018.
11. Tax
The effective revenue tax rate for the period to 30 November 2017 is 0.7 per cent (30 November 2016: 0.7 per cent; 31 May 2017: 0.7 per cent). This is lower than the rate of corporation tax for small companies due to the level of non-taxable dividend income.
12. Bank borrowing
Effective from 10 February 2017, the Company entered into a £5 million five year fixed term loan and a two year £2 million revolving credit facility agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. £5 million of the fixed term loan was drawn down as at 30 November 2017. The interest rate on the amount drawn down is fixed at 2.03% per annum.
13. Going concern
In assessing the going concern basis of accounting, the Directors have had regard to the guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council and have undertaken a rigorous review of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
The Company's investment objective and policy, which is subject to regular Board monitoring processes, is designed to ensure that the Company is invested principally in listed securities. The Company retains title to all assets held by its custodian and has an agreement relating to its borrowing facility with which it has complied. Cash is only held with banks approved and regularly reviewed by the Manager.
The Directors believe in light of the controls and review processes and bearing in mind the nature of the Company's business and assets and revenue and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence within its stated investment policy for a period of at least twelve months commencing from the date of approval of the accounts. Accordingly, the financial statements have been drawn up on the basis that the Company is a going concern.
The Company does not have a fixed life. However, the Company's Articles of Association require the Board to put a resolution to shareholders at the tenth annual general meeting of the Company to be held in September 2018 and five-yearly thereafter to continue the Company. The continuation vote will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.
14. Results
The Company's auditors, KPMG LLP, have not audited or reviewed the Interim Report to 30 November 2017 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on 'Review of Interim Financial Information'. These are not full statutory accounts in terms of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and are unaudited. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 May 2017, which received an unqualified audit report, from the previous auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, and which did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies. The abridged financial statements included for the year ended 31 May 2017 are an extract from those accounts. No full statutory accounts in respect of any period after 31 May 2017 have been reported on by the Company's auditors or delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Interim Report will be posted to shareholders shortly and is available on the website: www.fcmanagedportfolio.co.uk
|
|