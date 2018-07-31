F9Analytics: Commercial Real Estate Technology Evaluation and Sales Program

TUCSON, Ariz., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial real estate technology firm F9Analytics institutes Commercial Real Estate Technology Evaluation and Sales Program. The Program starting today with the recent release of F9Analytics Lease Engine and the updated F9Analytics Cloud Service, marks an initiative to compensate people for their time.



F9Analytics believes that by instituting this model we get to the heart of reducing technology costs. The proposition is simple. F9Analytics could hire a team of salesman with offices around the country and pass that cost on to the consumer or company; or conversely, we could simply compensate those who integrate or evaluate our technology with either a Fee or a Discount – depending on the relationship of that Individual and that Company. To be clear, it can be structured either way – as a Fee, or a Company Discount.

We believe this Program aligns the interest of all parties and provides the most responsible course of action to maximize technology value by minimizing costs. We hope you agree.

The structure of the Evaluation and Sales Program is as follows:

Monthly Subscription Price (Per Seat) $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 Annual (Per Seat) $180.00 $180.00 $180.00 $180.00 Minimum Subscription (# of Seats) 25 100 500 1,000 Annual Gross Subscription $4,500.00 $18,000.00 $90,000.00 $180,000.00 Evaluation Fee or Company Discount 25.0% 27.0% 32.0% 40.0% Fee Paid (or Company Discount) $1,125.00 $4,860.00 $28,800.00 $72,000.00 Net Annual Subscription Contract $3,375.00 $13,140.00 $61,200.00 $108,000.00

F9Analytics was founded to deliver superior technology centric financial solutions to the commercial real estate industry. F9Analytics, through its direct and corporate enterprise cloud services, provides companies, property investors, and property service firms exceptional cloud technologies to simplify the complexity of property finance.

For further information, please visit www.f9analytics.com, or contact (800) 851-3572 to learn more about F9Analytics Services.