Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FACEBOOK DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $1 Million In Facebook, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 01:18am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB) of the September 25, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Facebook stock or options between April 25, 2018 and July 25, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FB. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Facebook common stock between April 25, 2018 and July 25, 2018 (the "Class Period").  The case, Kacouris v. Facebook, Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-06765 was filed on July 27, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Richard Joseph Sullivan.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, the Company anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading.

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced disappointing financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. Specifically, the Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations. Additionally, on a conference call held that day, Facebook's chief financial officer, David M. Wehner, stated that the Company expects currency conditions "to be a slight headwind in the second half" and that the Company plans to further develop certain features of its platform, like Stories, that currently "have lower levels of monetization."

Following these statements, Facebook's share price fell from $217.50 per share on July 25, 2018 to a closing price of $176.26 on July 26, 2018—a $41.24 or a 18.96% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Facebook's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-deadline-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-1-million-in-facebook-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300692766.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/06MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 6 August 2018
PU
08/06SINCLAIR BROADCAST : KRCR-TV And The Salvation Army Partner To Raise Over $370,000 For CARR Fire Victims
PR
08/06SP+ Launches Parking.com
GL
08/06CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/06KEPPEL : DC REIT to expand Australian footprint in Sydney
PU
08/06KEPPEL : DC REIT to expand Australian footprint in Sydney
PU
08/06PNX METALS : Moline Drilling Commenced – Potential New Ore Source for Hayes Creek Project
PU
08/06RCR TOMLINSON : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension and Business Update
PU
08/06MEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2018 And Fourth Quarter Results
PU
08/06GENERAL MOTORS : Some GM employees to get 'direct-to-employer' health care option
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.