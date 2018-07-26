Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : Acting early to prevent humanitarian emergencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Samburu pastoralists have their goats vaccinated with support from FAO, Kenya.

26 July 2018, Rome - Intervening early in countries predicted to be hit by natural disasters can prevent threats from becoming humanitarian emergencies, or can mitigate their impacts, according to a new report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) today.

For every $1 FAO spent on early livestock interventions in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia in early 2017, as herders braced for another harsh drought, each family saw benefits worth up to $9 due to less animals dying of hunger and disease, and producing up to three times more milk.

Herders were also able to better safeguard their future as losing their animals would be like losing their life savings; it would fuel a dangerous spiral of poverty and the reliance on much more expensive emergency assistance.

Investing in early interventions is key as natural disasters are on the rise

In the Horn of Africa, weather has become more and more unpredictable. One drought follows another, robbing poor communities of their limited possessions, and leaving them increasingly more vulnerable. Globally, natural disasters strike nearly five times more often than four decades ago.

'Investing in early interventions is not only humane and smart, it is also cost effective. Protecting livelihoods before disasters strike means greater resilience to future shocks, and less pressure on strained humanitarian resources,' said Dominique Burgeon, Director of FAO's Emergency and Rehabilitation Division, Strategic Programme on Resilience.

'Acting early is crucial and possible, and it is also the responsible thing to do. There is mounting evidence that the earlier we respond, the greater the capacity of communities to cope,' added Burgeon.

The benefits of acting early

Early 2017, when rains failed again, FAO quickly mobilized to come to the aid of thousands of most-at risk herders.

FAO's early interventions focused on: distributing highly nutritious emergency feed for key breeding animals; providing veterinary services to keep animals alive and healthy; rehabilitating water points and installing water tanks; and delivering training on livestock best practices and management of livestock markets to government officers.

As a result, in Kenya, on average two more animals were saved per pastoralist family compared to those who did not receive assistance; each child under five in the programme drank about half a litre of milk more per day, which represent a quarter of the daily calories and 65 percent of the daily protein needs of a five-year-old.

At the peak of the drought, herds assisted by FAO were not only surviving, but were strong and producing three times the usual amount of milk. Families who received assistance reported that their animals were in much better health and condition.

For every $1 FAO spent on livestock interventions for each family, the family had a return of $3.5. When the cost of avoided food assistance and restocking were added, the return on investment ratio increased to $9 per family.

On the other hand, Kenyan herders who did not benefit from early assistance were forced to sell double the number of animals as prices slumped from $80 to $30. They also killed nearly triple the number of their animals, both to eat and to lessen the burden of feeding them.

In Somalia, it cost about $0.4 to provide veterinary treatment to a goat, and $40 to buy a new one. By treating over 1 million animals belonging to nearly 180,000 people in the worst hit areas of Somaliland and Puntland, FAO's interventions helped herders save over $40 million, and the milk was enough to nourish 80,000 vulnerable mothers and children.

These activities also helped kick-start a large-scale and effective famine-prevention programme. Overall, FAO assisted more than 7 million Somalis.

In Ethiopia, for every $1 FAO invested in protecting over 100,000 animals belonging to some 60,000 people in the worst hit areas of Somali region, each pastoralist family gained $7 dollars in benefits.

FAO helped pastoralists in the Horn of Africa to protect their core breeding herds, which in turn allowed them to keep their children healthy and in school - an important investment in their future.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pVIETNAM, NEW GROWTH CENTRE OF SOUTH EAST ASIA : Suresh prabhu
PU
12:43pBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Tick Lower After Solid Auction
DJ
12:37pFRANCE SAYS ANY U.S. TRADE DEAL SHOULD BE RECIPROCAL : Le Maire
RE
12:37pGerman Economy Minister optimistic on EU-U.S. trade talks prospects
RE
12:34pCanada's Cenovus Energy posts second-quarter loss
RE
12:28pTrump relents on EU car tariffs, as U.S.-China fight derails Qualcomm deal
RE
12:27pGD ENTE : GDET Announces Completion of Major Upgrade to Primary Bitcoin Mining Facility
AQ
12:26pPRINOTH S P A : New Product R800
PU
12:26pAIR PRODUCTS : 26/07/2018 Air Products Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter GAAP EPS Up 315 Percent and Record Adjusted EPS Up 18 Percent over Prior Year View News Release →
PU
12:22pTrump relents on EU car tariffs, as U.S.-China fight derails Qualcomm deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
3ERICSSON : ERICSSON : After profits drop, Nokia counts on 5G boost later in year
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler braced for emissions-test impact as profit weakens
5BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES : N.V. Announces Q2-18 and H1-18 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.