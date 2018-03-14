Log in
FASHION FOR THE HOME DEBUTS IN MINNEAPOLIS!

03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Z Gallerie, the style authority for the fashionable home, cuts the ribbon on the doors of its newest store at Galleria Edina on Friday, March 16th at 9:45 a.m.  Shoppers visiting the store can enter to win a $1000 Z Gallerie gift card and a $5000 Room Makeover, all while updating their homes with the latest seasonal looks.   

0_int_014109189_RS_MR18_01_edit.jpg


2_int_010021653_RS_MR18_01.jpg


4_int_Logo_new-01.jpg


 

“We’re excited to inspire our customers each season with fresh, fashionable ideas for the home,” said William Silveira, Z Gallerie Creative Director. “We design collections with the Glamorous, the Modern and the Relaxed lifestyle in mind, so customers can easily find beautiful items that reflect their personal aesthetic.”  Prior to the store’s grand opening, customers can preview the brand’s latest collections in the newly released March lookbook. click here

 

“As a destination for home shopping, Galleria is thrilled to add such an exciting and recognized home retailer to our mix, said Rachel Oelke, Director of Marketing at Galleria.” “Z Gallerie stands for glamour and style – two words that are synonymous with the Galleria customer.”

 

Playing off Z Gallerie’s fashionable edge, the company recently partnered with New York based  Coveteur, a website focused on showcasing the very best in fashion and style, who recently moved to a new office in SoHo.  Z Gallerie and Coveteur partnered with NY Designer Tamara Eaton to showcase the transformation of this SoHo loft into a livable, workable, fashion-forward space.  click here

 

 About Z Gallerie

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Z Gallerie is the style authority for the fashionable home. The brand celebrates the glamorous, the modern, and the relaxed lifestyle with cutting edge designs and sophisticated, accessible furnishings. A catalog, a full online presence at Z Gallerie and 77 stores nationwide keep Z Gallerie in the forefront for interior designers and stylish influencers, inspiring them each season with the latest in furniture, art, home decor and entertaining.


About Galleria Edina

Galleria Shopping Center in Edina is a Twin Cities luxury shopping destination offering the finest in fashion, home, beauty and dining. A recent 20,000-square-foot expansion project has added new restaurants, stores, public spaces and amenities to The Galleria’s many upscale offerings. The Center is located at 69th and France Avenue in Edina, Minnesota; hours are Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Restaurants and some stores' hours may vary. For more information, visit www.GalleriaEdina.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

 

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80b88107-dbba-43c3-a5b1-50eaad1c6566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64fcf6dd-efb6-4796-bfc6-aba435e1a173

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2977804-7013-4cb2-9613-fd7e410bf380

Gordon Andahl, Public and Influencer Relations Manager
Z Gallerie
3106301200
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
