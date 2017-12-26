Regulatory News:
FDA Approves Nanobiotix’s First Immuno-Oncology Trial: a Phase I/II
Study of NBTXR3 Activated by Radiation Therapy (SABR) for Patients with
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer or Head and Neck Squamous Cell
Carcinoma Cancer Treated with an Anti-PD1 Antibody (Nivolumab or
Pembrolizumab)
NANOBIOTIX
(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN: FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the
treatment of cancer, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND)
Application for NBTXR3, a first-in-class nanoparticle designed for
direct injection into cancerous tumors, activated by stereotactic
ablative radiotherapy (SABR) and administered in combination with an
anti-PD1 antibody (nivolumab or pembrolizumab).
Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix, stated: “The FDA’s approval of
Nanobiotix’s IND application for this trial is a major milestone for our
Company. We’re ready and excited to launch our first immuno-oncology
clinical trial in the U.S. combining NBTXR3 with a checkpoint inhibitor.
Advancing our demonstration of NBTXR3’s potential to turn checkpoint
inhibitor non-responders into responders could be game-changing, and the
approach could address the unmet medical needs of a significant number
of patients. Based on existing pre-clinical and clinical data, NBTXR3
could become a backbone in immuno-oncology.”
The IND approval enables Nanobiotix to initiate NBTXR3-1100, a Phase
I/II prospective, multi-center, open-label, and non-randomized clinical
trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of NBTXR3 activated by SABR
combined with checkpoint inhibitors (nivolumab or pembrolizumab).
NBTXR3-1100 includes three cohorts of patients with recurrent and/or
metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), or with
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study will be
conducted in two consecutive phases. The first of these will be dose
escalation, followed by a dose expansion phase. The study will seek to
enroll between 36 to 72 patients in Phase I and 40 patients in Phase II.
NBTXR3-1100’s dose escalation phase is based on a classical 3+3 Phase I
study and planned as a 3-level program to identify the appropriate dose
of NBTXR3 injected into the tumor as well as the activation dose of
SABR. While NBTXR3 and Radiotherapy doses will be escalated, the
anti-PD1 antibody dose will remain constant. One approved anti-PD1
antibody for the dose expansion phase will be selected based on the
preliminary risk-benefit ratio assessment observed in Phase I portion of
the trial.
Primary and secondary endpoints will evaluate efficacy and safety, while
exploratory endpoints further characterize the treatment-induced genomic
alterations previously reported, including enriched cytokine activity
and markers of adaptive immune response and T-cell receptor signaling
pathways.
The NBTXR3-1100 trial will be led by coordinating investigator Tanguy
Seiwert, M.D., of The University of Chicago Medical Center, and
principal investigator Jared Weiss, M.D., of The University of North
Carolina – Chapel Hill.
The potential for immuno-oncology agents to boost immune system response
by priming it for active attack against tumor cells has long been a
source of excitement.
While the response to checkpoint inhibitors in so-called “hot” tumors,
infiltrated by T-cells and characterized by an inflammatory profile, has
been striking with long-lasting clinical benefits in some cancer
patients, most patients exhibit little or no response to existing
treatments.
According to published data, only 15% to 20% of non-small-cell lung
cancer patients (NSCLC), and 13% to 22% of head and neck squamous cell
carcinoma patients (NHSCC) respond to current immunotherapy treatments.
The physical mode of action by which NBTXR3 works induces a different
immunogenicity and could be the key to significantly increasing the
number of cancer patients who can benefit from immuno-oncology therapies.
As presented earlier this year at ASCO & SITC 2017, NBTXR3 activated by
radiotherapy was shown to induce a specific adaptive immune pattern that
could potentially convert a non-responder into an immune-responsive
patient receptive to treatment with available checkpoint inhibitors.
On top of NBTXR3’s core developments as a single agent across seven
oncology indications, Nanobiotix’s immuno-oncology combination program
opens the door to new developments, potential new indications, and
important value creation opportunities.
The first patient first visit in the potentially paradigm changing trial
is expected in Q2 2018 with with first expected results in the summer of
2019.
About Nanobiotix’s immuno-oncology research program
Many IO combination strategies focus on ‘priming’ the tumor, which is
now becoming a prerequisite of turning a “cold” tumor into a “hot” tumor.
Compared to other modalities that could be used for priming the tumor,
NBTXR3 could have a number of advantages: the physical and universal
mode of action that could be used widely across oncology, the one-time
local injection and good fit within existing medical practice already
used as a basis for cancer treatment, as well as a promising chronic
safety profile and well-established manufacturing process.
After 18 months of development, the Company presented preclinical proof
of concept demonstrating that NBTXR3 actively stimulates the host immune
system to attack tumor cells.
Recently, Nanobiotix presented new translational data. Taken together,
these non-clinical and preliminary clinical results confirm that NBTXR3
activated by radiotherapy could efficiently prime an adaptive antitumor
immune response, turning “cold” tumors in “hot” tumors. Additionally,
these results suggest that the physically-induced response and
subsequent immune activation triggered by the NBTXR3 treatment could be
generic. Results suggest that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy could
transform tumors into an effective in situ vaccine, opening up very
promising perspectives in the treatment of local cancer and metastases.
On top of the Company’s core development activities, these findings
could open new collaborations for NBTXR3 through combinations with other
immuno-oncology drugs.
About NBTXR3
NBTXR3 is an injectable aqueous suspension of hafnium oxide
nanoparticles designed as an innovative therapeutic agent for the
treatment of solid tumors, currently in clinical development by
Nanobiotix.
Once injected intratumorally, NBTXR3 can deposit high energy within
tumors only when activated by an ionizing radiation source, notably
radiotherapy. Upon activation, the high energy radiation is physically
designed to kill the tumor cells by triggering DNA damage and cell
destruction and improve clinical outcomes.
Promising results indicate that NBTXR3 activity could be applicable
across solid tumors triggering immunogenic cell death, leading to an
immune response, reinforcing a local and potentially systemic effect,
and contributing to transform “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors. NBTXR3’s
major characteristics are represented by a high degree of
biocompatibility, one single administration before and during the whole
therapy and the ability to fit into current standards of radiotherapy
care.
NBTXR3 entered clinical development in 2011 in a Phase I/II with
patients suffering from advanced soft tissue sarcoma of the extremities
and is currently in the final stages of its subsequent phase II/III. In
parallel, it is currently being tested in numerous Phase I/II clinical
trials with patients suffering from locally advanced squamous cell
carcinoma of the oral cavity or oropharynx (head and neck), liver cancer
(hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis), locally advanced or
unresectable rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy, head and
neck cancer in combination with concurrent chemotherapy, and prostate
adenocarcinoma.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches to the
treatment of cancer. The Company’s first-in-class, proprietary
technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to
providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments
and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors
including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers,
prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes
of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: Soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck
cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases).
Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by
Nanobiotix’s Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia
Pacific region.
The Company is also running research programs in immuno-oncology, with
its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new
dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company’s
Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in
Cambridge, MA.
