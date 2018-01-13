FDA Food and Drug Administration : products may contain milk protein

Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of two products produced at the Omaha, Nebraska facility, over concerns the products may contain milk protein that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

The affected products are sold and distributed at retailers in the following states: NE, IA, CO, KS The affected product information is below:

One Gallon Hiland Dairy Orange Juice UPC: 0-7206000586-8

Sell by Date: 02/05/18 Plant Code: 3108

One Gallon Tampico Citrus Punch UPC: 0-9518801128-3

Sell by Date: 03/09/18 Plant Code: 3108

Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue during internal quality control testing at the Omaha facility. The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.

Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at 402 740-2254 or at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us

Hiland Dairy is working in partnership with the FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures. The Company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.

Members of the media may contact Hiland's Media Relations seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at 1-402-740-2254 or via email at [email protected]

https://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center

