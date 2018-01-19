Log in
FDB : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

01/19/2018 | 06:14am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

FDB Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of FDB Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 30th Floor, China Merchants Plaza, 1166 Wanghai Road, Nanshan, Shenzhen, People's Republic of China on Monday, 5 February 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, with or without amendments, passing the following resolution:

As Special Business

''THAT

(a) subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the

Cayman Islands having been obtained, the official registered English name of the Company be and is hereby changed from ''FDB Holdings Limited'' to ''Dafy Holdings Limited'' and the Chinese name of the Company be and is hereby changed from '' '' to '''' (the ''Proposed Change of Company Name'') with effect from the date of entry of the new English name and Chinese name of the Company on the register maintained by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands; and

(b) any one director of the Company, or any two directors of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised to execute all such other documents and agreements for and on behalf of the Company and do all such acts and things as he/she/they may in his/her/their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Proposed Change of Company Name.''

By order of the Board FDB Holdings Limited

Gao Yunhong

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 January 2018

Registered Office:

Head office and principal place

Cricket Square

of business in Hong Kong:

Hutchins Drive

6th Floor, The Sun's Group Centre

P.O. Box 2681

200 Gloucester Road

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Cayman Islands

Notes:

  • 1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

  • 2. To be valid, the form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or at any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any adjournment thereof if you so wish. In such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

  • 3. For determining the qualification as members of the Company to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 1 February 2018 to Monday, 5 February 2018, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong

  • Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 31 January 2018.

  • 4. The translation into Chinese language of this notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

  • 5. If typhoon signal no. 8 or above or a ''black'' rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company atwww.fdbhk.comand on the HKEx news website of the Stock Exchange atwww.hkexnews.hkto notify members of the Company of the date, time and place of the re-scheduled EGM.

As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yunhong (Chairman), Ms. Zhu Wenhui, Mr. Qi Gang and Mr. Ng Kin Siu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Sang, Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony and Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick.

This notice, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this notice is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this notice misleading.

FDB Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:14:04 UTC.

