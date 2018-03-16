FERRATUM OYJ: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed



Rating Statement

Client Ferratum Date 16 March 2018

Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed

Helsinki, March 16 - Ferratum Oyj, announces that Creditreform Rating AG has confirmed its rating of BBB+ for the Group.

Creditreform Rating AG based the rating on the continued revenue growth and highly satisfactory credit-worthiness of the Group in the financial year 2017. Ferratum Group released its unaudited figures for the financial year 2017 on March 15 2017, reporting a 43.8% and 50.6% year-on-year growth in revenues and operating profit respectively.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



