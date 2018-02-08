FHLB Cincinnati Welcomes New Members To Affordable Housing Advisory Council

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has appointed three new members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council, and has reappointed two members. The Board of Directors has appointed Marcia E. Lewis, Ralph M. Perrey and Samantha "Sam" A. Shuler to the Council and reappointed members Debbie W. Robinson and Tammy K. Weidinger, to three-year terms that began January 1, 2018.

The 12-member Council provides guidance to the Board and staff on housing needs and programs that will enhance the FHLB's affordable housing and economic development programs in the Fifth District territory of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. The Council has played an important role in the FHLB's awarding affordable housing subsidies of more than $661 million since 1990.

Joining the Advisory Council are:

Marcia E. Lewis , Executive Director of the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) in Memphis, Tenn. Ms. Lewis was appointed in 2016 to oversee the second largest housing authority in the State of Tennessee where she has responsibility for 2450 units of low rent public housing and another 7891 Housing Choice Vouchers. The housing authority is currently the grantee of a $30 million dollar Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant that is in its second year. Prior to her tenure with the MHA, she worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, most recently serving as the Public Housing Director for the Memphis Hub.





, Executive Director, Tennessee Housing Development Authority, In his tenure, Mr. Perrey has seen the agency revamp its mortgage products and down payment assistance program, establish its own loan servicing division; and base THDA staff regionally to better interact with partners across the state. Mr. Perrey has served as Executive Director since 2012. Samantha "Sam" A. Shuler, Chief Executive Officer, Community Housing Network in Columbus, Ohio . Sam became CEO in 2015 and provides the organization's overall management and strategic leadership. She leads CHN's collaborate relationships with supportive partners to sustain and expand CHN's role as the community's housing provider for its most vulnerable citizens. Sam joined the organization in 2003 as the real estate development director and was responsible for managing the department's development of over 800 apartments using multiple public and private funding sources. Prior to joining CHN, Sam practiced real estate and zoning law.

Reappointed to the Advisory Council are:

Debbie W. Robinson , Chief Executive Officer, Miami Valley Housing Opportunities (MVHO) in Dayton, Ohio . She was first appointed to the Council in 2015.





, Chief Executive Officer, Miami Valley Housing Opportunities (MVHO) in . She was first appointed to the Council in 2015. Tammy K. Weidinger President & CEO, Brighton Center Inc. in Newport, Ky. She was also first appointed to the Council in 2015.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati is a $105 billion, triple-A rated regional wholesale bank providing financial services for residential housing and economic development to 662 member financial institutions located in the Fifth FHLB District of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB System, including 11 district FHLBs, was chartered in 1932 by the U.S. Congress to promote housing finance but is wholly owned by its member institution stockholders and does not use taxpayer dollars.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effects of economic market conditions on demand for the FHLB's products, legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLB System, competitive forces and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

