Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.: FCA ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

With reference to the health of Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA") (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) communicates with profound sorrow that during the course of this week unexpected complications arose while Mr. Marchionne was recovering from surgery and that these have worsened significantly in recent hours.

As a consequence, Mr. Marchionne will be unable to return to work.

The Board of Directors of FCA, meeting today, firstly expressed its closeness to Sergio Marchionne and his family and underlined the extraordinary contribution, both human and professional, that he has made to the Company in these years.

The Board resolved to accelerate the CEO transition process that has been proceeding over the past months and named Mike Manley as CEO. The Board will therefore propose to the next Shareholder Meeting, to be called in the coming days, that he be elected to the Board and serve as an executive director of the Company.

In the meantime, in order to provide for his full authority and operational continuity for the company, the Board has with immediate effect granted Mr. Manley all the powers of CEO. He will also assume responsibility for the NAFTA region.

Mr. Manley and his management team will proceed with the implementation of the 2018 - 2022 Business Plan as presented on 1 June this year, a plan that will further assure FCA's strong and independent future.

London, 21 July 2018

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aENERKEM : Inver Grove Heights biofuel plant still on track, but hurdles remain
AQ
03:48aKEPPEL : Offshore & Marine secures contracts for about S$70 million
PU
03:45aINTUITIVE SURGICAL : ORHS grad talks about career with robotic surgical system company
AQ
03:35aCORELOGIC : Finally, new construction in Modesto. But home prices are rising, along with demand
AQ
03:09aU-20 AFCON : Nigeria whip Mauritania 5-0 to qualify 6-1 aggregate
AQ
03:02aGULF BANK KSC : records an increase of 18 pct in net profit for H1, 2018
AQ
02:47aDOLLAR GENERAL : North side Dollar General construction progresses
AQ
02:45aCERNER : Banner Health's Tucson computer conversion yielded reports of medical errors
AQ
02:16aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Can Pennsylvania casinos compete with the sports betting black market?
AQ
02:14aDTE ENERGY : Detroit kids celebrate Beacon Park's first birthday in downtown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
2CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
3The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
4CERNER CORPORATION : CERNER : Banner Health's Tucson computer conversion yielded reports of medical errors
5EXOR NV : EXOR : Statement by John Elkann concerning Sergio Marchionne 21 luglio 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.