FIBA International Basketball Federation : Theis looking forward to June/July Qualifiers, bright future for Germany

BOSTON (FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers) - Germany were the youngest team at FIBA EuroBasket 2017. But their reaching the Quarter-Finals showed the country has plenty of potential for the future - one that big man Daniel Theis sees as bright. And he looks forward to playing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers in June and July 2018.

Theis averaged 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks at last summer's FIBA EuroBasket, which was Germany's last appearance in the top eight since 2011. And the 6ft 8in (2.03m) power forward was one of eight Germans who were 25 years or younger.

'I really enjoyed last summer and learned a lot. I was very comfortable having some responsibilities and even if we lost to Spain (in the Quarter-Finals), we grew up as a team and as a group of players,' said Theis, who was playing in his first FIBA EuroBasket. 'Our roster was pretty young, and gaining experience is key during this kind of competition. So it was definitely a great experience for my teammates and myself.'

One of the biggest victories came in the Round of 16 where Theis and Co knocked off France.

'We beat one of the best teams of the competition and we played very well as a team. Everybody had an amazing game and we had an impressive defensive performance,' said Theis, who had 22 points and six rebounds, including a big dunk on French captain Boris Diaw. 'We knew that we could play very well and that we have talent, and we stepped up our game when we had to.'

Theis rode that strong continental championship showing and has enjoyed a strong rookie NBA season with Boston Celtics, averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12 minutes through the first 30 games.

'I am just a player that likes to be competitive and put all my energy on the court for the team,' Theis said. 'I had that role in Europe and I have the same here in the NBA - play for my teammates, rebound the ball, play hard on defense, which is what I like the most. I am a team player and I enjoy that role.'

Theis did not play in the November Qualifiers and will miss the February 2018 window as well. But he is looking forward to playing for Germany again in June and July 2018.

'If I have the opportunity, June is for sure. Dennis (Schroder) and myself are going to be there and play for the national team,' Theis said.

Theis and Schroder both will have the added incentive that the June 29, 2018 Qualifier at home against Austria will be played in Braunschweig, which is Schroder's home city and is located about 20 kilometers from Theis' home city of Salzgitter.

'I am looking forward for next summer and the ones after. If we have guys like (Chicago Bulls small forward) Paul Zipser, and some other talents back with the national team next summer, we are going to be really good,' Theis said. 'We also have a lot of young guys that are gaining experience and that can get into the senior national team very soon.'

Germany have five players in the NBA - Theis, Schroder, Zipser, Dirk Nowitzki and 25-year-old rookie Maxi Kleber. And a number of others are close to getting there - such as 2017 NBA Draft selection Isaiah Hartenstein, who is playing in the NBA G-League; and 18-year-old Isaac Bonga, who is expected to be a first round draft pick when he declares for the draft in the near future.

The influx of high level talent has Theis thinking big things for Germany down the road.

'I am excited for the future of the national team because we have a great group of guys and everybody wants to bring Germany to the top spots,' Theis said. 'German basketball is in a great path, and we all want to keep building to have a bright future.'

