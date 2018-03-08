Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FIBRA Prologis : Declares Quarterly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 12:45am CET

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), one of the leading owners of Class-A logistics real estate in Mexico, today declared a cash distribution of Ps. 353.7 million (US$ 19.1 million), or Ps. 0.5536 per Certificado Bursátil Fiduciario Inmobiliario ("CBFI") (US$ 0.0298 per CBFI) related to the results of the quarter ending December 31, 2017.

The distribution is payable March 16, 2018, to CBFI holders with an ex-dividend date of March 12, 2018, and a record date of March 15, 2018.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is one of the leading owners and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, FIBRA Prologis comprised 196 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.6 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.  All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and  the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

(PRNewsfoto/FIBRA Prologis)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibra-prologis-declares-quarterly-distribution-300610387.html

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. – AFH
BU
02:05aPYROGENESIS CANADA : Announces Closing of Private Placement After Subsequent Subscriptions
AQ
02:04aEXCLUSIVE : Update on Lexington Fresh Market opening
AQ
02:02aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil - sources
RE
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH)
GL
02:01aGSV Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 13, 2018
GL
01:56aNissan says Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has no plans to change cross-shareholding ratio
RE
01:56aStarlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund Announces Fourth Quarter and 2017 Financial Results, Same Property NOI Growth of 4% for 2017 and Enhanced Portfolio Geographical Diversification
AQ
01:56aFTD Companies, Inc. Announces Preliminary and Unaudited Full-Year 2017 Results
GL
01:54aPCM : reports 4Q loss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.