FICO Professor Howe Alerts Stoneberry, Citibank, Massillon Police, and Others of Synthetic Child Credit Report, ID Theft, and Federal Application Fraud, SubscriberWise Confirms

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today the confirmation of a suspected child identity theft and synthetic
credit report exposed by SubscriberWise founder and U.S.
Credit Czar David Howe.
The fraud was initially identified after a manual review of a suspicious
consumer credit report involving identity elements that were suspected –
and later confirmed – belonging to a minor child. In addition to the
fraudulent consumer credit report that was first created in November
2017, Howe was able to obtain audio evidence of the federal application
fraud and child identity theft which was also provided to law
enforcement as part of the official criminal investigation.
Massillon Police Officer Tim Anderson investigated the crime and later
confirmed the child’s age and identity within days of obtaining the
criminal evidence. Officer Anderson reached the Credit Czar by telephone
in Orlando, Florida, and directly provided the details of the crime,
including the child’s minor age, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Massillon
Police Case No: 18-10717
Related: FBI
Interviews SubscriberWise CEO
The Credit Czar intends to provide other law enforcement agencies with
evidence of the crime in an effort to locate and identify the
perpetrator, as well as alerting the nation’s big 3 credit bureaus
Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion of the synthetic credit report.
Related: SubscriberWise
founder, FICO certified professional, and child-identity protector,
David Howe has availed himself to President Obama and the American
people as their Special Credit Envoy
“I hate to be a broken record, but here we go again,” lamented David
Howe, America’s child identity guardian for babies, for girls and for
boys. “Once again there’s another child victim and once again a profound
measure of culpability rests on the shoulders of our Congress. Yes,
there is simply no excuse that Congress doesn’t adopt the common sense
approaches to child identity theft that we’ve been relentlessly
advocating (http://www.viodi.tv/2016/04/28/child-identity-theft/).
While hard to believe, there are at least 200 child victims every day in
this nation.
“And it’s important to note in this particular child identity fraud,
there is the existence of a credit report. In other words, this is the
more dangerous and predatory scenario because automated underwriting
systems will often process these synthetic reports without any
contradictory Red Flags. The result is approval and very often eventual
loss for the creditor. Worse, the unpaid accounts typically make their
way into the hands of collection agencies and ultimately – very
negatively – impact the child’s credit rating. It also often means that
the child will suffer in silence longer after the crime has been
identified.
“Today I spoke with the fraud departments over Citibank and Stoneberry,”
Howe acknowledged. “I provided all the relevant details after confirming
the federal application fraud with each creditor. Each representative I
spoke with was extremely concerned, very helpful, and agreed to provide
the police report and other relevant information to their appropriate
personnel. I thanked the agents for their concern and suggested that
each follow up with local police.
“For the record, the same can be said about Officer Anderson over MPD
regarding his concern and desire to investigate. I most appreciate the
time he provided me at headquarters, along with his careful attention to
detail regarding the various items of evidence provided for the
investigation,” emphasized Howe.
“In most jurisdictions, it’s been my experience over the past decade and
counting, police will not pursue the federal application fraud -- but
they will have state and local laws that relate to the identity theft.
That was exactly the case for Massillon Police,” Howe added.
“Once again I’ll ask the question is Congress listening,” Howe continued
rhetorically. “I certainly hope so. And to members of Congress -- don’t
be surprised if you soon see the United States Credit Czar on the steps
of Capitol Hill in the very near future advocating for this latest child
victim. Indeed, each of you is about to get an earful from an angry
constituent and a fellow USA citizen as you continue to demonstrate a
flagrant disregard for this child safety crisis.
“Please, Congress, meet with your Credit Czar now! You too, President
Trump! Please meet now! Our innocent babies, girls, and boys, they can’t
wait forever. They’ve suffered alone and in silence long enough,”
concluded Credit Czar Howe.
Related: FICO
Prof David Howe Says Financially Disadvantaged Children Victimized
Compared to Children from Resourceful Families
Related: Trump
and White House Alerted by Czar
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. TransUnion approved the request as part of a pilot project in
2007. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing
agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators. Today
SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the
National Cable Television Cooperative. The NCTC helps nearly 1000
members nationwide.
SubscriberWise was founded by David Howe who is the credit manager for
MCTV, where he has remained employed for two decades.
SubscriberWise contributions to telecom are quantified in the billions
of dollars annually
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005059/en/