FINEOS to Sponsor 2018 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar

02/01/2018 | 10:17am CET

  • Showcasing FINEOS AdminSuite, the only cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance

FINEOS Corporation, the market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced it will be premier sponsor of the 2018 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar in Jacksonville, Florida from February 6-8. The seminar provides a forum for LIMRA member insurance companies and technology service providers to participate in open discussion on how to cohesively work together and define better outcomes. The theme for this year’s conference is “Exploring Opportunities Together”.

During the conference, FINEOS will demonstrate FINEOS AdminSuite, a cloud-based core administration solution designed specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance. FINEOS is also the sponsor for the Hot Topics Roundtable discussion event. The team will be on-site and available for meetings and briefings throughout to discuss how FINEOS can help insurers accelerate growth, reduce cost, and provide an exceptional experience to their customers.

FINEOS will be featuring updates to AdminSuite, including new capabilities for FINEOS Billing and Policy, New York Paid Family Leave support for Absence and enhanced digital functionality.

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident & Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident & Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years’ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

###


© Business Wire 2018
