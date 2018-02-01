FINEOS to Sponsor 2018 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar

FINEOS
Corporation, the market leading provider of core systems for Life,
Accident and Health insurance, today announced it will be premier
sponsor of the 2018 LIMRA
Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar in Jacksonville, Florida from
February 6-8. The seminar provides a forum for LIMRA member insurance
companies and technology service providers to participate in open
discussion on how to cohesively work together and define better
outcomes. The theme for this year’s conference is “Exploring
Opportunities Together”.
During the conference, FINEOS will demonstrate FINEOS
AdminSuite, a cloud-based core administration solution designed
specifically for group, voluntary and individual insurance. FINEOS is
also the sponsor for the Hot Topics Roundtable discussion event. The
team will be on-site and available for meetings and briefings throughout
to discuss how FINEOS can help insurers accelerate growth, reduce cost,
and provide an exceptional experience to their customers.
FINEOS will be featuring updates to AdminSuite, including new
capabilities for FINEOS Billing and Policy, New York Paid Family Leave
support for Absence and enhanced digital functionality.
FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine
countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident &
Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident & Health
insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years’ experience working with
insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
About FINEOS Corporation
The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core
product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite
delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing
best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual
administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin,
full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a
global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in
North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more
information, visit www.FINEOS.com.
