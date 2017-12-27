FINRA Fines J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $2.8 Million for Customer Protection Rule Violations and Supervisory Failures

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) announced today that
it has fined J.P. Morgan Securities $2.8 million for violating the
Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Customer Protection Rule and
for related supervisory failures. The SEC rule creates requirements to
protect customers' funds and securities.
To ensure that customers could recover their assets in the event of the
broker-dealer's insolvency, the Customer Protection Rule requires a
broker-dealer, which maintains custody of customer securities, to obtain
and maintain physical possession or control over certain of those
securities. These securities must be segregated in a “control location”
and be free of liens or any other encumbrance that could prevent
customers from taking possession of their securities. A firm cannot use
segregated securities for its own purposes.
FINRA found that from March 2008 to June 2016, J.P. Morgan Clearing
Corp. did not have reasonable processes in place to ensure that its
possession or control systems were operating properly. Shares that
should have been segregated were available for the firm’s use, due to
systemic coding and design flaws, recurring and unresolved deficits and
unreasonable supervision. By failing to move and maintain securities in
good control locations, the firm created deficits in foreign and
domestic securities valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. For
example, J.P. Morgan failed to move Italian securities to a good control
location for nearly two years, and on one sample day, created a deficit
in 81 Italian securities worth approximately $146 million.
“Firms have a fundamental responsibility to safeguard the securities of
their customers,” said Susan Schroeder, Executive Vice President of
FINRA’s Department of Enforcement. “The Customer Protection Rule is an
important component of investor protection, and member firms must have
reasonably designed and maintained systems and procedures to comply with
the possession and control requirements.”
In determining the appropriate monetary sanction, FINRA considered J.P.
Morgan’s cooperation in undertaking a plan to address the violations and
that it over-reserved cash deposits in an effort to protect customers
from its failed segregation of securities. In settling this matter, J.P.
Morgan neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the
entry of FINRA's findings.
Investors can obtain more information about, and the disciplinary record
of, any FINRA-registered broker or brokerage firm by using FINRA's
BrokerCheck. FINRA makes BrokerCheck available at no charge. In 2016,
members of the public used this service to conduct 111 million reviews
of broker or firm records. Investors can access BrokerCheck at www.finra.org/brokercheck
or by calling (800) 289-9999. Investors may find copies of this
disciplinary action as well as other disciplinary documents in FINRA's
Disciplinary Actions Online database. Investors can also call FINRA's
Securities Helpline for Seniors at (844) 57-HELPS for
assistance or to raise concerns about issues they have with their
brokerage accounts and investments.
