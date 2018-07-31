FINSYNC : Announces $1 Billion Committed to Improve the Way Businesses Finance Growth

Businesses looking for quicker, lower-cost access to financing have an
ally in Atlanta-based FINSYNC, and its network of bank, credit union and
lending partners.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005540/en/
Cash Flow Management Software - Offering Capital On Demand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Most businesses struggle to manage and forecast cash flow, an issue
magnified when leverage (business financing) is applied to the business.
By contrast, businesses using FINSYNC to manage cash flow have a
powerful dashboard that helps them centralize control of payments and
gain an actionable, calendar view of projected payments.
Recognizing an opportunity to back businesses who are more financially
organized and aware of their cash flow position, a number of industry
leaders, including Credibly,
have pledged their support, with over $1 billion in credit already
available through the network to help businesses with what FINSYNC calls
“Capital
On Demand.”
“We are excited about this milestone and what it means for small
business owners trying to seize timely opportunities to grow or for
those who can simply take comfort knowing capital is there when needed
most. Through FINSYNC, a positive payments history is rewarded with
fast, on demand access to capital for inventory, equipment, repairs, or
just to make payroll,” says Tucker Mathis, CEO of FINSYNC.
In addition to business loans and lines of credit, FINSYNC also supports
cash advances on invoices (invoice financing or factoring). Eagle
Business Credit is an early network participant who offers lower
rates to businesses who apply for financing through FINSYNC. CEO of
Eagle, Ian Varley, commented “The combination of FINSYNC’s accounting
system, online payments platform and lender’s portal allows us to
process requests for cash advances at a fraction of the time and cost
compared to traditional methods. The process is completely streamlined.
We are passing our savings on to the businesses we fund in an effort to
help them grow.”
A philosophical shift in the small business credit market is underway.
Tucker explains, “With equity investing, the concept of a risk-adjusted
rate of return is fundamental, but those same principals shouldn’t be
applied to credit for early stage and small businesses. Burdening a
small business with high interest loans actually adds additional risk.
So, it’s imperative we leverage technology to drive down the cost of
financing for both borrower and lender.”
Partners agree. Bill Long, CEO of North Carolina based Spirit Community
Bank - In Organization, says, “We started the LLC for the organization
of our new bank on the FINSYNC platform and use it for payments, payroll
and accounting. It’s been a fantastic experience. We intend to offer
FINSYNC to our business customers to help them get financially
organized. We’re also looking forward to the efficiencies and revenue it
will bring our bank.”
Near term enhancements to the FINSYNC user experience include expanding
the system’s business owner training capabilities. As a business owner
uses the system, it teaches them what metrics they need to track and
improve in order to manage cash flow effectively and gain access to
growth capital.
Tucker adds “What’s required for a loan or cash advance to be approved
or a credit limit increased shouldn’t be a mystery to the applicant. The
next wave of innovation in small business lending is being driven by the
need for greater transparency and collaboration between borrower and
lender. That’s only possible at scale with synchronized applications,
greater automation and an equation that balances all parties’ long-term
best interests.”
About FINSYNC
FINSYNC
is an all-in-one payments platform that helps businesses centralize
control of cash flow, automate accounting and grow. In a single
platform, businesses can collect income, pay bills, process payroll and
leverage FINSYNC’s network of lending partners to access capital on
demand. Businesses benefit with improved operational efficiency, lower
operating costs and quicker access to growth capital.
FINSYNC’s
Twitter
FINSYNC’s
Facebook
FINSYNC’s
LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005540/en/