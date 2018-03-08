FISION Deploys Agile Marketing Solution for Medici, a New Mobile Service Transforming the Delivery of Healthcare Worldwide

FISION
Corporation (OTCQB: FSSN) has deployed its cloud-based digital asset
management and sales enablement platform for Medici,
a fast-growing software company that is transforming the way doctors and
patients interact, causing major disruptions in the healthcare industry.
Medici represents the future of the doctor-patient relationship. With
their product, patients can text or video chat with their healthcare
providers through a secure, HIPAA-compliant mobile app, reconnecting the
continuum of care by centralizing all patient records, prescription
requests, communications, and interactions with medical providers onto a
single platform.
FISION’s simple-to-use template builders enable relevant, sensitive
communications for Medici via email, mobile, print, social, and web.
When a patient or healthcare provider calls Medici for information, a
Medici staff member can easily assemble a custom yet fully compliant
email in real-time and transmit it before the call concludes.
“Medici selected FISION to support their channel partner strategy and
global rollout,” said Jason Mitzo, CRO, FISION. “They were looking for
technology that would support their brand and legal compliance
centrally, while enabling their globally distributed sales and marketing
teams to engage at the local level. FISION is thrilled to provide
companies like Medici with real-time, targeted, local sales and
marketing capabilities that enhance their ability to drive new business
and better customer relationships.”
Mike Brown, CEO of FISION, commented: “FISION’s core competency is our
ability to manage, control, and distribute digital content, which is why
Medici chose our platform. Medici now has a scalable solution, so as
they grow and the rate of doctor inquiries increase, Medici staff can
spend less time searching for documents and more time delivering the
best in patient care.”
Medici has raised substantial venture capital from a dozen private
investment organizations and individuals, most of whom are from
non-healthcare companies and with an interest to see healthcare evolve
and innovate. Their products are now available in the U.S. and in South
Africa, and they have plans to launch in additional countries next year.
Medici for patients is available for iOS here and
for Android here,
and Medici for doctors is available for iOS here and
for Android here.
Medici has joined the ranks of several large enterprises from a range of
industries that have also deployed FISION’s sales enablement solutions,
including a national financial services company, a global provider of
aerospace and building systems, a top provider of online higher
education, an operator of the world’s largest business network, and a
Super Bowl-winning National Football League team.
About Medici
Medici is the future of the doctor-patient relationship, enabling users
to text or video chat with their existing medical providers—including
primary care physicians, pediatricians, specialists, therapists,
veterinarians, dentists and more—through a HIPAA-compliant app. Medici
reconnects the continuum of care by centralizing all patient records,
prescription requests, communications and interactions with medical
providers onto a single platform. Medici’s leadership comprises
executives from Amazon, Google and 2nd.MD. Medici is headquartered in
Austin, Texas, with offices in Houston and Paris. For more information,
visit www.medici.md.
About FISION Corporation
Founded in 2011, Minneapolis-based FISION is the nation’s leading
provider of agile marketing software that simplifies collaboration
across global organizations, and more effectively manages brand and
marketing content. FISION allows marketing and sales teams to work
better together by enabling them to more quickly and easily create,
distribute and measure the performance of compelling, localized,
on-brand communications. FISION’s patented technology brings unrivaled
capabilities to clients across more than 20 countries, which includes
some of the world’s largest corporations in healthcare, hospitality,
financial/insurance, software, and technology.
Volerro Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of FISION, provides a
SaaS platform that simplifies how enterprise teams create, refine and
distribute content. By streamlining content production and team
coordination, its cloud-based collaboration service eliminates “content
chaos” among product, brand, marketing, and creative teams. Volerro’s
ReVu.Me cloud app allows team members to work on the same document in
real-time with integrated chat and voice conferencing. For more
information, visit www.volerro.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,”
“project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as
they relate to FISION Corporation are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. The Parties undertake no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All
forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
expectations. The factors that could affect future financial results are
discussed more fully in the FISION Corporation’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent
Annual Report on file with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of their dates.
