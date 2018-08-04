Log in
FIZZ NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds National Beverage Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action - FIZZ

08/04/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 17, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for National Beverage investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the National Beverage class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-958.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or  [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage’s sales claims and the supposed underlying “proprietary techniques” lacked a verifiable basis; (2) National Beverage’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-958.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com


