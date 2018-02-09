FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Consumer finance up 6% in 2017

9 February 2018
New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show growth of 6% in consumer finance new business in 2017. New business in December 2017 increased by 1% compared with the same month in 2016.
Credit card and personal loan new business together grew by 6% in 2017, while retail store and online credit new business increased by 9%. Second charge mortgage new business increased 14% by value and 10% by volume over the same period.
Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Head of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:
'Growth in retail store and online credit new business in the final quarter of 2017 was consistent with the seasonal pick-up in retail sales.
'The overall performance of the consumer finance market in 2017 was in line with expectations. We expect the market to continue to report modest single-digit growth in 2018 as a whole.'
Table 1: New consumer credit lending
|
|
Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
3 months to Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
12 months to Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
Total FLA consumer finance (£m)
|
7,605
|
+1
|
24,177
|
+6
|
96,299
|
+6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data extracts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail store and online credit (£m)
|
1,032
|
+13
|
2,935
|
+11
|
8,992
|
+9
|
Credit cards & personal loans (£m)
|
4,188
|
+1
|
12,556
|
+5
|
47,911
|
+6
|
Second charge mortgages (£m)
|
76
|
+3
|
245
|
+9
|
1,024
|
+14
|
Car finance (£m)
|
2,074
|
-2
|
7,559
|
+5
|
34,220
|
+6
Note to editors:
-
FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
-
In 2017, FLA members provided £128 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £96 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2017.
-
For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.
