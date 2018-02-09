FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Consumer finance up 6% in 2017

9 February 2018

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show growth of 6% in consumer finance new business in 2017. New business in December 2017 increased by 1% compared with the same month in 2016.

Credit card and personal loan new business together grew by 6% in 2017, while retail store and online credit new business increased by 9%. Second charge mortgage new business increased 14% by value and 10% by volume over the same period.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Head of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'Growth in retail store and online credit new business in the final quarter of 2017 was consistent with the seasonal pick-up in retail sales.

'The overall performance of the consumer finance market in 2017 was in line with expectations. We expect the market to continue to report modest single-digit growth in 2018 as a whole.'

Table 1: New consumer credit lending

Dec 2017 % change on prev. year 3 months to Dec 2017 % change on prev. year 12 months to Dec 2017 % change on prev. year Total FLA consumer finance (£m) 7,605 +1 24,177 +6 96,299 +6 Data extracts: Retail store and online credit (£m) 1,032 +13 2,935 +11 8,992 +9 Credit cards & personal loans (£m) 4,188 +1 12,556 +5 47,911 +6 Second charge mortgages (£m) 76 +3 245 +9 1,024 +14 Car finance (£m) 2,074 -2 7,559 +5 34,220 +6

