FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Second charge mortgage new business volumes grow in 2017

9 February 2018
Commenting on the 2017 new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:
'Second charge mortgage new business volumes have now returned to levels last seen in 2015, before regulation transferred to the FCA's mortgage regime. The sector has shown resilience during a period of significant regulatory change, as it works to ensure that all the new regulatory requirements are in place.
'Consumers use second charge mortgages for a variety of purposes, particularly funding home improvements and property extensions.'
Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending
|
|
Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
3 months to Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
12 months to Dec 2017
|
% change on prev. year
|
Value of new business (£m)
|
76
|
+3
|
245
|
+9
|
1024
|
+14
|
Number of new agreements (No.)
|
1,584
|
-1
|
5,415
|
+7
|
21,947
|
+10
Note to editors:
-
FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
-
In 2017, FLA members provided £128 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £96 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2017.
-
For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.
