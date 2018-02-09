FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Second charge mortgage new business volumes grow in 2017

Log in
Second charge mortgage new business volumes grow in 2017

02/09/2018 | 11:16am CET

9 February 2018

Commenting on the 2017 new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:

'Second charge mortgage new business volumes have now returned to levels last seen in 2015, before regulation transferred to the FCA's mortgage regime. The sector has shown resilience during a period of significant regulatory change, as it works to ensure that all the new regulatory requirements are in place.

'Consumers use second charge mortgages for a variety of purposes, particularly funding home improvements and property extensions.'

Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending

Dec 2017

% change on prev. year

3 months to Dec 2017

% change on prev. year

12 months to Dec 2017

% change on prev. year

Value of new business (£m)

76

+3

245

+9

1024

+14

Number of new agreements (No.)

1,584

-1

5,415

+7

21,947

+10

Note to editors:

  1. FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
  2. In 2017, FLA members provided £128 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £96 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2017.
  3. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:15:03 UTC.

