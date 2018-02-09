FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Second charge mortgage new business volumes grow in 2017

9 February 2018

Commenting on the 2017 new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:

'Second charge mortgage new business volumes have now returned to levels last seen in 2015, before regulation transferred to the FCA's mortgage regime. The sector has shown resilience during a period of significant regulatory change, as it works to ensure that all the new regulatory requirements are in place.

'Consumers use second charge mortgages for a variety of purposes, particularly funding home improvements and property extensions.'

Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending

Dec 2017 % change on prev. year 3 months to Dec 2017 % change on prev. year 12 months to Dec 2017 % change on prev. year Value of new business (£m) 76 +3 245 +9 1024 +14 Number of new agreements (No.) 1,584 -1 5,415 +7 21,947 +10

