News : Economy & Forex
FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Second charge mortgage repossessions fall to a record low

02/08/2018 | 05:05am EST

8 February 2018

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that the number of second charge mortgage repossessions in 2017 was 105, 27% lower than in 2016. In the final quarter of 2017, the number of repossessions was 27, down by almost 31% compared with the same period in 2016.

The rate of second charge mortgage repossessions, as a percentage of average outstanding agreements, has fallen from 0.34% in 2009 to just 0.06% in 2017.

Commenting on the figures, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the FLA, said:

'Helping customers in financial difficulty to get back on track is a priority for the second charge mortgage market. This is reflected in the low number of repossessions reported in 2017.

'If customers think they may experience payment difficulties, they should contact their lender at an early stage to explore alternative options. The sooner contact is made, the easier it is to find a solution.'

Table 1: The number of actual properties taken into possession by FLA second charge mortgage providers1

Time period

Number of possessions

in the quarter

% change on the same quarter in the

previous year

Annual total

% change on the previous year

2008 Total

2009 Total

2010 Total

2011 Total

2012 Total

2013 Total

Q1 2014

Q2 2014

Q3 2014

Q4 2014

Q1 2015

Q2 2015

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

128

133

107

79

72

67

56

33

34

40

31

39

19

36

23

27

-43.4%

-27.3%

-25.7%

-35.8%

-43.8%

-49.6%

-47.7%

-58.2%

-52.8%

-40.3%

-44.6%

18.2%

-44.1%

-10.0%

-25.8%

-30.8%

1,612

1,467

864

827

6282

676

447

228

144

105

-9.0%

-41.1%

-4.3%

-24.1%2

7.6%2

-33.9%

-49.0%

-36.8%

-27.1%

  1. Possession proceedings arising from FLA members' second charge mortgage books, which have led to actual possession by the second mortgage provider.
  2. There were changes to the sample in Q1 2012 and Q1 2013 due to changes in FLA membership.

Notes to Editors

  1. FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
  2. In 2017, FLA members provided £128 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £96 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2017.
  3. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 10:04:07 UTC.

