FLA Finance & Leasing Association : Second charge mortgage repossessions fall to a record low

8 February 2018

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that the number of second charge mortgage repossessions in 2017 was 105, 27% lower than in 2016. In the final quarter of 2017, the number of repossessions was 27, down by almost 31% compared with the same period in 2016.

The rate of second charge mortgage repossessions, as a percentage of average outstanding agreements, has fallen from 0.34% in 2009 to just 0.06% in 2017.

Commenting on the figures, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer and Mortgage Finance at the FLA, said:

'Helping customers in financial difficulty to get back on track is a priority for the second charge mortgage market. This is reflected in the low number of repossessions reported in 2017.

'If customers think they may experience payment difficulties, they should contact their lender at an early stage to explore alternative options. The sooner contact is made, the easier it is to find a solution.'

Table 1: The number of actual properties taken into possession by FLA second charge mortgage providers1

Time period Number of possessions in the quarter % change on the same quarter in the previous year Annual total % change on the previous year 2008 Total 2009 Total 2010 Total 2011 Total 2012 Total 2013 Total Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 128 133 107 79 72 67 56 33 34 40 31 39 19 36 23 27 -43.4% -27.3% -25.7% -35.8% -43.8% -49.6% -47.7% -58.2% -52.8% -40.3% -44.6% 18.2% -44.1% -10.0% -25.8% -30.8% 1,612 1,467 864 827 6282 676 447 228 144 105 -9.0% -41.1% -4.3% -24.1%2 7.6%2 -33.9% -49.0% -36.8% -27.1%

Possession proceedings arising from FLA members' second charge mortgage books, which have led to actual possession by the second mortgage provider. There were changes to the sample in Q1 2012 and Q1 2013 due to changes in FLA membership.

