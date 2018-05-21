FLW Teams with Walmart and Take Me Fishing™ to Kick Off National Fishing and Boating Week with #REELFUN Fishing Events at 2,000 Walmart Locations

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, has teamed with Walmart, The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) and its Take Me Fishing™ and Vamos A Pescar™ campaigns, Jack Link’s, Pringles and Zip Firestarters to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week June 2-10. National Fishing and Boating Week is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing and will encourage anglers of all ages across the United States to get out on the water and find their new favorite fishing hole.

The week will be kicked off with #ReelFun Fishing events hosted by FLW tournament anglers June 1-3 at more than 2,000 Walmart® stores. The events will help families prepare for fishing success as the anglers provide expert tips for local fisheries and guidance on tackle and gear selection. Children are invited to test their casting skills and receive a free fishing lure courtesy of Wildlife Forever’s State-Fish Art Contest. Every child will also receive a future FLW Tour pro sticker. Adults will receive a free fishing license holder and free digital subscription to FLW Bass Fishing magazine. Everyone will receive free Jack Link’s beef jerky samples while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to team with our partners at Walmart, RBFF, Jack Link’s, Pringles and Zip Firestarters to showcase National Fishing and Boating Week to the millions of Walmart shoppers and outdoor enthusiasts that attend our #ReelFun Fishing events,” said Trish Blake, FLW President of Marketing. “There are very few experiences that compare to landing your first fish, and our FLW ambassadors will be on-site to help everyone select the right gear and discuss their favorite fishing tips.”

While National Fishing and Boating Week coincides with free fishing days in many states, prospective anglers are encouraged to purchase a fishing license while at Walmart for continued fun on the water all year long. To find out if your state is among those offering free fishing days and to find places to fish and boat, visit TakeMeFishing.org.

"The #ReelFun events provide additional resources for families across the country to have their #FirstCatch during National Fishing and Boating Week," said Frank Peterson, RBFF President and CEO. "We hope everyone from curious beginners to experienced anglers and boaters will feel inspired to get out on the water and create memories with their families and friends."

For more information about the local #ReelFun Fishing events happening at more than 2,000 participating Walmart stores across the country or to find a store near you, visit TakeMeFishing.org/ReelFun. For more information about FLW, visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, news and more, follow FLW on their social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Fans are encouraged to share their catch during National Fishing and Boating Week with @FLWFishing and @Take_Me_Fishing with the hashtags #ReelFun and #FirstCatch.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2018 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct 286 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

About the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nation’s aquatic resources. RBFF’s recently announced 60-in-60 effort strives to attract 60 million anglers to the sport by the end of 2021. To help recruit, retain and reactivate participants, RBFF developed the award-winning Take Me Fishing™ and Vamos A Pescar™ campaigns creating awareness about boating, fishing and conservation, and educating people about the benefits of participation. These campaigns help boaters and anglers of all ages and experience levels learn, plan and equip for a day on the water. The campaign websites feature how-to videos, information on how to get a fishing license and boat registration, and an interactive state-by-state map that allows visitors to find local boating and fishing spots.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmartand on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

