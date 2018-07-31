FMW Media Works Corp. Announces 3-Part Interview Series With GreenBox POS, LLC (GRBX) on Its “Game Changer” TV Show “Exploring The Block”

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works, the parent Company of “NEW TO THE STREET” and “Exploring The Block” TV shows, proudly announces the signing GreenBox POS, LLC (OTCQB:GRBX), a California based payment and blockchain solutions entity.



FMW MEDIA WORKS CORP.’s “Exploring The Block” and “NEW TO THE STREET” Reveal Their Upcoming TV Interviews September 2018 www.exploringtheblock.com/ and www.newtothestreet.com/





GRBX will complete a 3-part TV interview series, spotlighting their customized payment solutions that utilize their groundbreaking technology. The Company’s representatives address the many concerns that businesses face, such as preventing fraud to improving cash flow systems. Further, GRBX discusses their blockchain solutions that will advance the progression to a cashless society.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Works: “I am excited to have GreenBox POS, LLC on the program, as I believe their blockchain powered products which include GreenBox POS (point-of-sale), ‘QuickCard,’ ‘LOOPZ,’ and e-wallet, can dominate the payment solutions industry, preventing fraud and improving a business’s efficiency. GreenBox POS’s product offerings make them a great company fit to showcase on both ‘NEW TO THE STREET’ and ‘Exploring The Block’ business TV programs.”

“Exploring The Block” TV PROGRAMMING

“Exploring The Block” is excited to announce that the following companies have signed on for upcoming nationwide interview series:

“‘Exploring The Block’ TV is in unique position to provide the public platform where currently trading blockchain and crypto companies can showcase their business models and vision of delivering companies be able to explain their business models, and their management's vision of delivering world class solutions,” states Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Works Corp.

“NEW TO THE STREET” TV PROGRAMMING

“New To The Street” business TV in September 2018 is looking forward to the following CEOs and their companies:

“New to the Street” and “Exploring The Block” televised broadcasts on the Fox Business Network can reach up to 100 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel lineup to find Fox Business Network in your area.

About “NEW TO THE STREET” TV

FMW Media Works Corp.’s “NEW TO THE STREET” is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces “NEW TO THE STREET” which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. “NEW TO THE STREET” airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and reaching on other select viewed International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

About “Exploring The Block” TV

FMW Media Works Corp.’s “Exploring The Block” show’s goal is to showcase, question & explore companies changing the way the world uses data and security using “Blockchain Technology.” The show’s aim is to create a platform to learn about the opportunities and advancements brought about by the invention of “Blockchain.” Through uncovering and interviewing companies utilizing “Blockchain” technology, the shows producers’ hope to explore the potential impact this technology will bring to society. FMW created this program, “Exploring The Block, to provide viewers the most up to date news and insight into this new frontier in “Blockchains.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

For "NEW TO THE STREET."

Adam Becker

(631) 465-0284

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70698d49-9b4c-4174-bb2b-8a1c701f04dc