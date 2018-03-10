Log in
FOOT LOCKER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. - FL

03/10/2018 | 06:26pm CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 19, 2016 and August 17, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Foot Locker and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 8, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Foot Locker and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower same-store sales, that many more stores were being closed than previously announced, and that weaker sales were expected for the rest of the fiscal year.

On this news, the price of Foot Locker’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

© GlobeNewswire 2018
