FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

07/31/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCE-A)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to July 31, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (“Forest City” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCE-A) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM) in a transaction valued at approximately $11.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Forest City will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock.

If you own common stock of Forest City and purchased any shares before July 31, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
