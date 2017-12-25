FPT : IS achieved great triumphs at Cisco Partner Award 2017

Cisco held the Cisco Partner Award 2017 for its partners in Vietnam on December 18 in Hanoi, This is an annual event jointly organized by Cisco Vietnam and Cisco Asia Pacific (APAC).

Mr. Duong Dung Trieu - FPT Vice General Director, Chairman of FPT IS Board of Members received the award

FPT IS is the only company in Vietnam that has been honored in three categories: Top Enterprise & Commercial Partner; Top Enterprise Networking Partner BE Award and Top Service Partner BE Award.

These awards are well-deserved for FPT IS as the company made effort to cooperate with Cisco in technology and solutions in 2017. They prove that FPT IS is the most important strategic partner of Cisco in Vietnam.