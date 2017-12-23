FSA Food Standards Agency : Errington Cheese Ltd is recalling Dunsyre Blue cheese because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product

The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product listed above. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.