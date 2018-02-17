Log in
FSIS Recall Release 011-2018 Foreign Matter Contamination

02/17/2018 | 03:17am CET

Washington, DC, Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Autumn Canaday (202) 720-9113

[email protected]
FSIS-RC-011-2018
 

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a Waco, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 101,310 pounds of  ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 The ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties were produced and packed on Sept. 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 30-lb. boxes with six 5-lb. clear bags containing “GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties,” with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400.
 The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20728” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide. 

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint on Feb. 13, 2018.  Pilgrim's Pride distributed the product to institutions, including schools. Although the product was sold through the USDA commodity program, the introduction of the foreign material was due to an equipment failure at the facility.   

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.  Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Brown, consumer relations manager at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., at 1-800-321-1470. Media with questions about the recall can contact Cameron Bruett, head of media relations at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., at (970) 506-7801.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     

 

USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
202-720-9113
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
