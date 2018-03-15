Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSIS Recall Release 021-2018 Extraneous Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:31pm CET

Washington, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Kristen Booze (202) 720-9113

[email protected]
FSIS-RC-021-2018
 

JOHNSONVILLE, LLC RECALLS SMOKED PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 – Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The fully cooked pork sausage items were produced on Jan. 4, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints for pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728. Media with questions about the recall can contact Kelly Seifert, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Johnsonville, LLC, at (262) 719-3214.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

  
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
2027209113
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pCONMED : Patent Issued for Trocar Assembly with Pneumatic Sealing (USPTO 9907569)
AQ
07:50pCanon U.S.A. Exhibits at HIMSS 2018 and Encourages Attendees to Transform their Document Workflow Processes to Help Practitioners Focus on Patient...
AQ
07:50pWorld Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:49pStudies from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Add New Findings in the Area of Immunoglobulins (Fast and Automated Characterization of Antibody Variants with 4D...
AQ
07:49pPatent Issued for High-Purity Copper-Cobalt Alloy Sputtering Target (USPTO 9909196)
AQ
07:48pEx-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar pleads guilty over Euribor rigging
RE
07:48pSA LAUNCH DRIVE : BMW's 'fence-sitting' X2
AQ
07:48pTIGER BRANDS : Motsoaledi welcomes class action against Tiger Brands
AQ
07:48pNORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS : New Hazelwood industrial park could keep portion of state taxes
AQ
07:48pBTL : TM) Confirms No Material Change
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.